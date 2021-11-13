The run is over.
Where two Top 5 teams fell, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-0 Big Ten) prevailed in a 52-24 blowout win in a matchup that would allow the "Spoilermakers" to keep their bestowed title for the rest of the season.
Two Big Ten powerhouses had found themselves outmatched against a Purdue squad with an entirely new defensive coaching staff and 15 total seniors just three weeks apart from each other.
The Ohio State Buckeyes brought everything they can to make sure their championship aspirations stayed alive.
101,009 fans from across the nation packed Ohio Stadium to watch the 58th matchup between the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) and the Buckeyes, falling just short of the stadium's over 102,000-seat capacity. Purdue has not won in Columbus since 1988, a full decade before the Drew Brees-Joe Tiller era that saw Purdue go as far as the Rose Bowl in 2001.
With a stream of completed short-yardage mesh and screen pass routes, an anticipated rematch three years in the making and the hype of a potential upset win crashed down as quickly as it went up for the Boilermakers. Miscues at every level of the game caused Purdue to find itself in plenty of unfavorable situations early on as the Buckeyes came out swinging on both sides of the field.
Purdue's defense looked worn down by the end of the first Boilermaker scoring drive as the speedy Buckeye receivers constantly challenged Purdue defenders to foot races they couldn't win. Potential NFL-bound receiver Garrett Wilson proved why he became the No. 1 option for the championship-level Buckeyes, racking up four touchdowns and 110 receiving yards. He broke away for a highlight reel 51-yard run in the second quarter, making up for a quarter of Ohio State's rushing yards with one run.
The Buckeye offense scored an average of 44.9 points against their opponents before their matchup against Purdue.
The Buckeyes reached that mark by the end of the first half.
While Ohio State's offense slowed down in the second half and let younger options take the mantle on offense, Purdue could not overcome the overwhelming lead the Buckeyes took in the first half. The 59 points Purdue allowed against the Buckeyes are the most the Boilermakers have allowed since a lopsided 63-14 loss in the Music City Bowl in one of the last seasons then-head coach Gus Malzahn led the team.
Even after being smothered by a young-but-dangerous Buckeye secondary, junior receiver David Bell hauled in a team leading nine passes for 91 yards in front of the eyes of scouts from eight total NFL teams. Scouts from the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, among others, each took one seat in the media box to watch potential-NFL prospects from both sides, while scouts from the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears each took two seats.
Junior receivers Milton Wright and Broc Thompson, as well as senior receiver Jackson Anthrop scored all four of Purdue's receiving touchdowns, all thrown by senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell, a career high from the senior.
There might be a lot of points scored this afternoon in Columbus. 💥@BoilerFootball answers right back with an @AnthropJackson TD. pic.twitter.com/6Q44UWNDff— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021
No quit, at all, in No. 19 @BoilerFootball.Impressive 3Q from Jeff Brohm's team. pic.twitter.com/zu7VUHuzZ4— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021
In accordance with Military Appreciation Day, the Buckeyes set up an entire spectacle around honoring Ohio State military alumni while celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of "Top Gun." The pre-game show featured a "salute to Purdue" and a playing of Hail Purdue, a firework-filled entrance from the Buckeye roster and a jet flyover.
The Buckeye band split into six different formations to coincide with different scenes, phrases and objects from the top-grossing movie in 1986. The band formed the volleyball scene, Maverick's aviator sunglasses and a pilot parachuting as they blared "Danger Zone" and other songs from their formations.
The Boilermakers set their sights on two unranked matchups to end off their first bowl-eligible season since 2018, starting with the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) next Saturday in Wrigley Field at noon. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.