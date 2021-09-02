Purdue football will honor one of the program's all-time legends this season with a sticker on the back of each player's helmet, the team tweeted Thursday evening.
Players will pay tribute to halfback and lifelong activist Leroy Keyes, who died in April at the age of 74.
A special player. A special person. A special Boilermaker. This season, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 will honor the late Leroy Keyes with a special helmet sticker. Thank you for setting the standard, Leroy. pic.twitter.com/klIgy5QNIT— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 2, 2021
Keyes was a college football hall-of-famer and a two-time unanimous All-American, led Purdue to a 1967 Rose Bowl victory and finished second in the 1968 Heisman Trophy race. He also played five seasons in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
The sticker is similar to one honoring former athletics director Morgan J. Burke, which the team sported last season after his death. While that sticker featured Burke's initials on a black background, this year's iteration features Keyes' name, number and the banner "Purdue Legends."
The stickers will make their debut Saturday evening when Purdue takes the field against Oregon State. The last time the two teams played, Keyes was on the Boilermakers. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.