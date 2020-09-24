Purdue junior wideout Rondale Moore has opted back into the 2020 Big Ten football season.
Moore attributed his decision to the Big Ten's choice to resume the season last week in an interview with ESPN Thursday afternoon.
"I've decided to opt back in and play for the Boilers this season."@moore_rondale announced on College Football Live that he will play this fall 🚂 💨 pic.twitter.com/MNbAcufwQh— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2020
"The Big Ten found a way to consistently test and have safety protocols that made me feel safe," Moore said. "I want to thank them and I want to thank Purdue as well for keeping me safe as I’ve been here.
Just after Moore's announcement, head football coach Jeff Brohm tweeted a statement about the decision.
"We are excited to have Rondale rejoin our team," the statement said. "He is a player of unique talents and character, and everybody knows how much he loves to compete."
Moore exploded onto the scene as a freshman in 2018, becoming the first true-freshman All-American in Big Ten history. Moore was injured for the majority of last season, starting only four games. In that time, he recorded 29 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns.