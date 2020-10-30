In acknowledgement and support of all members of the community, the Purdue football team will wear T-shirts with the phrasing “No fear. All love.” throughout the 2020 season.
The social equality shirt was the result of a collaboration between Purdue football leadership and the Purdue Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion.
“We came [to the meetings] with the idea that ‘no fear all love’ is the perfect way to say what we need this year as a society, and as a team, too,” said fifth-year offensive lineman Grant Hermanns, who was involved in the creation of the shirt’s phrase.
Fifth-year wide receiver Jared Sparks also wanted to voice the desire for equality and inclusion. “We want to embrace everybody and bring everyone together,” Sparks said.
The unified statement by student-athletes is intended to support equality, inclusion and the need for continued progress toward a safe and just environment for all.
“We wanted to promote the opportunity for an inclusive environment – the same environment we continue to advocate in favor of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Peyton Stovall, assistant athletics director of student-athlete development.
The Boilermakers kickoff against Illinois at noon on Saturday on the Big Ten Network.