Purdue football’s schedule next season features both Ohio State and Michigan, which have won each of the last five Big Ten Championships, along with the Boilermakers’ usual Big Ten West slate.
The Big Ten released its full conference schedule today, filling out the rest of the Boilers’ 2023 lineup.
The season begins with a home game against Fresno State on Sept. 2 before the team plays at Virginia Tech. Syracuse comes to West Lafayette to complete the second part of the home-and-home agreement and wrap up Purdue’s non-conference lineup.
The Boilermakers begin Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin before facing Illinois the next week. The team then travels to Iowa Oct. 7.
Ohio State returns to Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 2018, when the Boilers notoriously defeated the No. 2 Buckeyes 49-20.
The team will take a bye week before a two-game road stretch starting with Nebraska and ending with Michigan. The game will be the first time Purdue has traveled to the Big House since 2011.
The Boilermakers play Minnesota at home and then travel to Northwestern on Nov. 18, 2023.
Purdue finishes the regular season in its usual fashion against Indiana at home on Nov. 25, 2023.