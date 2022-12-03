Michigan extended its 1-point lead to a 15-point one less than five minutes into the second half.
The Boilers (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) fell to the Wolverines (13-0, 10-0 Big Ten) 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night.
The Wolverines opened up the third quarter with a 60-yard Donovan Edwards run. Sanoussi Kane ran him down to save the opening-play touchdown, but Michigan found the end zone four plays later.
Purdue’s offense went three-and-out on the next drive. Its defense allowed for a two-possession game just 48 seconds later when Michigan took over on its own 33. The Boilers scored twice in a row immediately after and held the Wolverines scoreless but still trailed by two possessions, having managed only a pair of field goals.
The Boilermakers kept the game close in the first half, even leading for about four minutes after a field goal put them up 10-7 over Michigan. Fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran’s attempt was made possible after fifth-year Payne Durham’s first-career rush resulted in a first down, as part of a trick-punt play.
Fineran’s five field goal night was a Big Ten Championship Game record, earning over half of the Boilers’ 22 points.
The Boilers managed to generate some offense on its second drive, as redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee gained 25 yards on a run and Jones picked up 32 the next play. Less than 20 yards away from the endzone and a one-possession game, Aidan O’Connell threw a pick to give the Wolverines possession on the one-yard line.
The sixth-year quarterback connected on 32 of his 47 passes, throwing for 366 yards. His top target, Charlie Jones, caught 13 passes for 162 yards. During the game, Jones broke the school record for the most single-season receiving yards.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had just one interception, airing a pass out into the hands of cornerback Jamari Brown. The Boilers scored on that possession, kicking its third field goal of the game.
The Wolverines extended the game to three possessions with the help of a 2-point conversion play not long after, driving the nail deeper into Purdue’s coffin and ruining its hopes of a Big Ten Championship.