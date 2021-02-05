The Big Ten announced a revised 2021-22 football season schedule Friday afternoon on the Big Ten Network.
Let the countdown begin. 🙌Your official 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ @B1Gfootball schedule is here. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1ClHSRhu19— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2021
Purdue's opponents remain unchanged from the original schedule announcement in 2017. The Boilermakers will play Oregon State, UConn and Notre Dame out of conference. They will also face Ohio State, Michigan State and Indiana in their division crossover games.
The Notre Dame game, played in South Bend, Indiana, will be a revival of the Shillelagh Trophy rivalry game between the Boilers and Fighting Irish. The game was last played in 2014 in Indianapolis. The Irish won that contest 30-14. Notre Dame will be coming off of a 31-14 playoff loss to eventual national champion Alabama back in January when it takes the field against Purdue on Sept. 18.
Purdue will also play a 2020 playoff contender when it faces Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 13. The teams' last clash saw an unranked Purdue take down the then-No. 2 Buckeyes in West Lafayette.
The Boilers will play home games against Oregon State, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, MSU and IU this season. They will go on the road against UConn, Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, OSU and Northwestern.
Five of Purdue's nine games retained their original play dates, and the Boilers switched playing locations for Nebraska and Wisconsin.
About an hour before the broadcast, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted that Purdue's contest against Northwestern would be played in Wrigley Field in Chicago. The schedule does not indicate that at this time, but Wisconsin is set to take on Notre Dame at Soldier Field.
Purdue opens the season Sept. 4 against Oregon State in Ross-Ade Stadium.