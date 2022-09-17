After taking the lead off of a late touchdown, two Purdue unsportsmanlike conduct penalties pushed the ensuing kickoff back, giving Syracuse the ball on the 50-yard line with 45 seconds remaining.
Consecutive pass interference and a defensive holding call against the Boilers gave the Orange two first downs before Syracuse completed a 25-yard pass for a touchdown, coming on top of Saturday’s second half, back-and-forth offensive battle.
The Orange (3-0) defeated Purdue (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) 32-29 on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse reaped the benefits of Boilermaker penalties, which yielded six first downs and 114 free yards. The Orange’s final drive alone contained 55 yards worth of penalties.
Purdue received two unsportsmanlike penalties after its score. The first was called on senior tight end Payne Durham and the second was called on head coach Jeff Brohm.
Brohm said after the game that Durhham told him he was pushed and then said "a couple of words." Brohm received his penalty after "trying to get an explanation" from the referee who called it.
The two penalties pushed the kickoff back 30 yards, giving the Orange a better starting field position.
Brohm said the penalties were caused by a lack of discipline.
After the third quarter ended with Syracuse ahead 10-9, the fourth quarter featured 42 total points.
Syracuse started the fourth quarter scoring spree with a touchdown off a surprise pass on fourth and 1, putting the Orange ahead, 18-15.
On their next opportunity, sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell held the ball for sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones deep downfield. Defensive pressure got to him, and O’Connell’s attempt to throw the ball away went directly to Syracuse defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu, who returned the ball for a touchdown, putting Syracuse ahead 25-15.
Jones and O’Connell connected on the next drive for a 55-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to just 3 with six and a half minutes remaining.
Purdue got the ball back again with five minutes left. On third and 4, the duo connected again for 51 yards, giving Purdue the ball with 23 yards to go. Unable to get another first down, Purdue went for the tie with a 41-yard field goal.
Fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran’s third attempt of the day missed wide right, giving the ball back to the Orange.
The first and only interception of the game, Okechukwu’s pick six in the fourth quarter, turned the tide in Syracuse’s favor, but Purdue’s defense had two turnovers called back in the first half. The first was a would-be interception on a Syracuse flea-flicker called back due to a pass interference penalty, and the second was a would-be fumble recovery with less than a minute on the clock, overturned to an incomplete pass.
The Boilers’ first touchdown of the game came just before the end of the first quarter from walk-on redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee on a 15-yard rush. Syracuse blocked the extra point, leaving the score at 6-3.
To stop the Orange from returning the blocked kick for 2 points, senior tight end Payne Durham made the solo tackle after the 82-yard return.
On a fourth and 3 from the 11-yard line in Purdue's first possession, Brohm went for the first down rather than settle for a field goal. Junior running back Dylan Downing's rush up the middle was stopped by the Syracuse defense a yard short, forcing Purdue to give the ball back to the Orange and come away with no points in its first drive. Brohm described the decision as a "mistake" on his end.
"I thought it was fourth and 1 or 1 and a half,' Brohm said. "We had a call to get that amount of yardage but I think it was fourth and 3."
Syracuse capitalized and drove down the field, settling for a 50-yard field goal to score the first points of the game with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Halfway through the second quarter, Brohm opted not to take the risk a second time on a fourth down, opting to kick from the 23-yard line. Fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran kicked the 41-yard field goal to put the Boilermakers ahead 9-3.
O’Connell ended the game with 424 yards passing, going 39 for 55. Jones led the receivers with 179 yards off 10 receptions. Purdue outgained the Syracuse offense by 170 yards.
The Boilermakers next game is against Florida Atlantic in Ross-Ade Stadium for homecoming on Sept. 24; kick off is at 7:30 p.m.