Purdue has found its wide receiver.
Amid a litany of questions throughout the offseason about who would be the primary target for sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, fifth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones emerged as the answer.
The Iowa transfer earned 153 yards, 12 receptions and a touchdown in his first game with Purdue. Jones tallied 94 more yards than the next leading receiver.
Prior to Thursday’s game, Jones’ career-high receptions was three. He matched that at the start of the second quarter and quadrupled it by the end of the game.
He was highly touted as a punt-returner coming in, having earned 468 yards and a touchdown off of punt returns at Iowa last season. Jones, however, only attempted to return one punt and did not gain any yardage against Penn State.
“I think Charlie actually got winded,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He has free reign to return any punt that he wants. He probably fair caught the ball more than we thought he would.”
Brohm said the search for the No. 2 wide receiver after Jones is still “a work in progress.”
Purdue senior wide receiver Tryone Tracy, also a transfer from Iowa, only managed one catch for eight yards in the game.
“We’ve got to find a way to get Tracy involved in more ways,” Brohm said in a press conference Monday.
Under Brohm, Purdue has traditionally based its offense around the passing game that O’Connell and Jones are slated to lead, but the running game did its job against Penn State and was crucial to the Boilermakers’ second touchdown drive. Senior running back King Doerue picked up two first downs and the second touchdown.
The Boilermakers averaged around four yards per carry against Penn State, around one and half more than they averaged against Big Ten opponents last season.
The loss puts Purdue in an early deficit in the Big Ten West standings.
Purdue is one of four Big Ten West teams to have played a conference game. Northwestern stands alone atop the conference after their week zero win against Nebraska. Illinois lost to Indiana in a 23-21 game that ended in a last-minute Hoosier touchdown drive.
Purdue begins its stretch of games against Big Ten opponents Oct. 1, starting with Minnesota.