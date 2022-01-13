Co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard accepted the opportunity to join Kalen DeBour's newly assembled coaching staff at Washington, the assistant and Washington University officially announced via Twitter.
Welcome to Husky family, @CoachShephard! @KalenDeBoer officially announces JaMarcus Shephard as Washington’s new associate head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. » https://t.co/rKPdwA4VTo#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/BnL87eUuQF— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 13, 2022
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/MYUlDPxHtR— Coach Shephard (@CoachShephard) January 13, 2022
Originally hired from Mike Leach's Washington State staff in 2017, Shephard joined a newly retooled offensive coaching staff tasked with starting a new era in Purdue football under Brohm and a variety of Western Kentucky assistants. Shepherd spent five years in Western Kentucky, two with Brohm, before becoming a Boilermaker.
Shephard played a critical part in recruiting and developing Purdue's first series of four-star receiver commitments in more than one decade, according to 247Sports. Shephard headed a receiving core that featured now-Arizona Cardinal Rondale Moore, NFL draft declaree David Bell and four-star Kentucky native Milton Wright. The trio helped lead the Boilermakers to the fifth-highest passing offense in the NCAA, one that averaged 355.3 yards per game behind a three-time Academic All Big Ten selection in senior Aidan O'Connell.
Shephard's departure leaves quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm as the team's only offensive coordinator. Assistant offensive line coach Neil Callaway retired mere hours after Shephard was first rumored to leave the Boilermakers by multiple sources dedicated to Purdue Sports coverage. Co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert left for Wake Forest one week before, leaving Brohm with the task of hiring three new assistants before the start of the 2022 season.