The dawn of the Walters era was dampened on Saturday.
In the season opener, Purdue (0-1) fell to the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) 39-35, failing to convert a fourth-and-one with 31 seconds remaining.
The Boilers had received the ball at the 25-yard line with 59 seconds to play. After picking up 11 yards on a quick strike to fifth-year wideout TJ Sheffield, junior transfer quarterback Hudson Card threw two incompletions before rushing for nine yards.
The rush set up the fourth-down play, a pass intended for junior receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yassen that was broken up.
"You know, it's a long season," Card said following the game. "Obviously we wish we had this one back, but the only thing you can do now is learn from it."
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters was complimentary of Card following their first game working together.
"He gave us a chance to win the game," Walters said in his postgame presser. "He was clean with the football, no turnovers, made a couple of nice throws."
Before the starting whistle, the Ross-Ade pregame festivities relied on tradition while also debuting the renovations made to the stadium.
The Boilermaker special christened the Tiller Tunnel, steaming out ahead of the team before circling back to park itself on the concourse above the Tunnel.
The Tunnel itself was styled to look iron-plated and shaped like a railway tunnel, a black “P” with gold accents displayed above its archway.
Students packed their new designated section on the south end zone side. The section was partially shaded from the late summer sun by the jumbotron behind it.
On top of the additions made to the stadium, the population of the Purdue sideline was vastly changed from a season ago.
New coordinators Kevin Kane and Graham Harrell were calling the plays on defense and offense, respectively, and Walters saw his program in game action for the first time.
After kickoff, the defense was the first unit to see the field for the Boilers. It was the debut of Walters’ “Air Strike” defense, which aims to “harass and confuse” the opposing quarterback.
Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene did not appear confused, as he picked up 366 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air with one interception.
"I felt like we played a little too passive at times," Walters said. "I felt like as the game was tight, we were pressing to make plays. We gotta come up with a better plan and play with better technique and make competitive plays."
Keene was accurate, lofting three precise long touchdown passes directly over the outstretched hands of defenders.
The defense featured a single high safety for most of the day, deploying senior Cam Allen and freshman Dillon Thieneman at the spot. The safety routinely set himself up 20 to 25 yards from the line of scrimmage, uncharacteristically deep for the position.
The offense took its turn two minutes into the game. Hudson Card’s first snap as a Boilermaker proved what coaches and analysts said about him all summer: he can move.
After collecting the snap and dropping back, Card broke his pose in the pocket to deliver an off-platform throw to redshirt sophomore running back Devin Mockobee.
Card would go on to break a few runs in the game, totalling 29 rushing yards in total.
Two long plays highlighted the afternoon for the Boilers.
The first was courtesy of sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks, who caught a short pass and turned on the jets for an 84-yard score early in the first quarter. It was the longest receiving touchdown the team has had since 2020.
The second big play was an even rarer occurrence – a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown by Tyrone Tracy Jr. to begin the second half.
The last time a Boiler took a kickoff to the house was in 2013, when current Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scored a 100-yard return against Penn State.
The Boilers are on the road next Saturday against Virginia Tech.