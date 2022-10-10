The Purdue football team is getting some early loving from at least one prognosticator for the bowl season.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, is indicating that the unranked Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) will be in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The Big Ten-SEC matchup will also feature the current No. 9-ranked team, Mississippi (6-0, 2-0), according to Palm.
While the Boilermakers have beaten one ranked team – then No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Rebels have beaten then No. 7 Kentucky in Oxford, Mississippi.
Purdue's two losses this season have come to teams that are undefeated and ranked – No. 10 Penn State (6-0) and No. 18 Syracuse (5-0).