12/30/21 Music City Bowl, Tennessee, Coach Jeff Brohm

Head coach Jeff Brohm lifts the TransPerfect Music City Bowl trophy over his head in celebration. After trailing 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, Purdue battled back to win 48-45 in overtime on Dec. 30, 2021.

 David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Purdue football team is getting some early loving from at least one prognosticator for the bowl season.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, is indicating that the unranked Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) will be in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The Big Ten-SEC matchup will also feature the current No. 9-ranked team, Mississippi (6-0, 2-0), according to Palm.

While the Boilermakers have beaten one ranked team – then No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Rebels have beaten then No. 7 Kentucky in Oxford, Mississippi.

Purdue's two losses this season have come to teams that are undefeated and ranked – No. 10 Penn State (6-0) and No. 18 Syracuse (5-0).

