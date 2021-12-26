The welcome party for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at the Wildhorse Saloon was canceled seven hours after the Opryland Resort welcomed both Tennessee and Purdue to Nashville via Twitter, according to a release from Bowl officials.
Though neither Purdue nor Tennessee have reported COVID-19 issues on their rosters, the Bowl chose to forgo the dual-team event out of "an abundance of caution."
Since being designated a "variant of concern" by the CDC on November 30th, the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has played a large part in raising average positivity rates in Tennessee from 7.9% to 9.6% in the span of one month, according to Mayo Clinic. As of two days ago, Davidson County had the second-highest COVID-19 transmission rate in the state of Tennessee, averaging 407.9 daily cases and 59.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Several Bowl matchups, including the Military Bowl and the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Texas A&M backed out of the Gator Bowl four days ago due to several injuries and a coronavirus outbreak, according to NBC News.
Eventgoers can learn more about this year's Bowl matchup at MusicCityBowl.com. Tickets are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster at MusicCityBowl.com/ticket-information.