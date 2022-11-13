Somehow, no team controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West.
Purdue’s (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) 31-24 defeat of Illinois (7-3, 4-3) Saturday has created a four-way tie at the top of the division. The win also clinched bowl eligibility for Purdue.
With Purdue, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota all stuck at 4-3 in Big Ten games, each team needs another team to lose in order to win the division.
To win the West title, the Boilermakers have to win both of their remaining games against Northwestern and Indiana. For Purdue to go to the Big Ten Championship, in addition to the Boilers winning out, Iowa has to lose to either Minnesota or Nebraska. If Iowa wins out, Purdue would still win a partial share of the title, but would not go to Indianapolis.
“We’re not blind to those things,” sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell said. “We know we’re bowl-eligible, we know we’re still in the hunt (for the division title). I think the ‘one game at a time’ thing is more so for us to stay focused, to bring energy and to realize it means nothing if you don’t win the next game.”
It’s the fourth time in head coach Jeff Brohm’s six seasons at Purdue that the Boilermakers are bowl-eligible, allowing them to compete after the regular season’s end.
The exact bowl game Purdue will compete in is dependent on the regular season’s results. CBS Sports reporter Jerry Palm has Purdue projected to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Florida. The last team to not be selected for a bowl despite being eligible was the Mid-American Conference’s Toledo in 2019, after finishing 6-6.
“You always strive to get to postseason play,” Brohm said after the game Saturday. “It takes tough-minded people to grind through, let (the losses) hurt a little at first but get your confidence back, and go out there and compete. ... I’m really proud of our team to get to a bowl.”
The win also broke the Boilers’ two-game losing streak and, in true Purdue fashion, it came against a ranked team. Illinois was ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings heading into the game. The Associated Press Top-25 Poll that came out Sunday didn’t include Illinois, which only received 13 votes.
“We’ve gone through some adversity and had two losses the last two weeks where we didn’t look really good, and teams kind of got after us,” Brohm said. “But that’s college football.”
When Purdue failed to score a touchdown against Iowa on Nov. 5 and gave up 24 points to one of the statistically worst offenses in college football, the door seemed to be slamming shut on the Boilers’ Big Ten Championship hopes.
An Illinois loss to Michigan State was the foot in the door Purdue needed, but the Boilers still have to shake off the dirt from Iowa.
“Watch the film on Sunday and come Monday, it’s a new week,” senior tight end Payne Durham said. “This week was probably the most that rule has been prevalent. We showed up on Tuesday and had a great practice. Guys were excited. Uptempo day, and it carried through the week.
“We came in here with confidence and throughout the game, we gained confidence.”