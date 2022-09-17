Purdue’s defense had two turnovers called back in the first half of Saturday’s game against Syracuse. The first was a would-be interception on a Syracuse flea-flicker called back due to a pass interference penalty and the second was a would-be fumble recovery with less than a minute on the clock, overturned to an incomplete pass.
Despite having two turnovers called back or overturned, and leaving at least four points on the board, Purdue (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) leads Syracuse (2-0) 9-3 at halftime.
The Boilers’ first touchdown of the game came just before the end of the first quarter from walk-on redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee on a 15-yard rush. The extra point was blocked by Syracuse leaving the score at 6-3.
To stop the Orange from returning the blocked kick for two points, senior tight end Payne Durham made the solo tackle after the 82-yard return.
Purdue strung together a 12-play drive on its first possession to bring the ball to the opponent’s 11–yard line.
On a fourth and 3 that same possession, head coach Jeff Brohm went for the first down rather than settle for a field goal. Junior running back Dylan Downing's rush up the middle was stopped by the Syracuse defense a yard short, forcing Purdue to give the ball back to the Orange and come away with no points in its first drive.
Syracuse capitalized after Purdue’s first turnover on downs and drove down the field, settling for a 50-yard field goal to score the first points of the game with five minutes left in the first quarter.
The Orange’s second attempt to kick a field goal was no good, as Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt missed the 41-yarder.
Halfway through the second quarter, Brohm opted not to take the risk a second time on a fourth down, opting to kick from the 23-yard line. Fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran kicked the 41-yard field goal to put the Boilermakers ahead 9-3.
Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones went down with an injury with two minutes left in the first quarter. Jones, Purdue’s top wide receiver, went to the injury tent before walking to the locker room while holding his ribs. Jones returned to the game in the second quarter, but wouldn’t return punts for the rest of the game, wide receiver coach Garrick McGee told ESPN.
Jones finished the half with 6 catches for 56 yards, while Durham caught 5 passes for 46 yards.
Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell went 21 for 27 passing for 175 yards and Mockobee led the running backs with 19 yards in five carries.
The Purdue defense held Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who averaged 106 yards in his two previous games this season, to just 28 yards in eight carries in the first half.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader picked up 71 yards rushing in 10 attempts, most of which came from scrambling out of the pocket on designed passing plays. Shrader threw for 35 yards and completed four of his nine passes.
Purdue will receive possession to start the second half.