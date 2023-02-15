Cory Patterson is in a period of change.
He’s moving from one university to another; he’s going to coach a different position group; he’s learning a new offensive system.
He’s also been living out of a hotel for the past few months.
Patterson and several of the other assistant coaches have been living in the Union Club Hotel during their first few months in West Lafayette.
“That’s been an experience,” he said. “It’s kind of been like being in the dorms again with all the coaches because all the guys are young, energetic and want to have fun and stuff, so we’re always hanging out together. But I finally got out for a few days and finally slept in another bed last night.”
Patterson, Purdue’s new associate head coach and wide receivers coach, followed head coach Ryan Walters from Illinois, where he was the running backs coach. Now he’s in charge of a position group where Purdue had made a name for itself under its previous regime.
During former head coach Jeff Brohm’s tenure, the Boilers never failed to feature a star wide receiver, going from Rondale Moore to David Bell to Charlie Jones. Just as there were before Jones’ emergence as a threat in the passing game, questions remain about who will be the Boilermakers’ No. 1 wide receiver.
“There’s not a clear No. 1,” Patterson said about the wide receiver room. “You’re gonna see some guys out here that are fighting, scratching and clawing, competing every day just to get that opportunity. We’re gonna find out real fast who is gonna be those guys. Because in this offense, it’s gonna be about more than one guy.”
The Boilers return T.J. Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Deion Burks and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, who all saw action on the field last season.
“Sheffield has stepped up,” Patterson said. “You see him do some really good things. Abdur’s done some good things. Broc (Thompson) is a big guy that all the guys listen to a lot. I’m not gonna have my blinders on. I want to watch this whole group and just see how these guys develop over these next few months.”
Within that group, there’s players like Elijah Canion, Zion Steptoe, Curtis Deville Jr. and Collin Sullivan looking to break into the rotation.
“I think definitely that’s what spring will be for, giving these guys an opportunity to see who can take over that role,” Patterson said. “I think there’s a lot of guys that are itching for the opportunity.”