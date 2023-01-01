ORLANDO, Fla. − Drew Brees called the bowl games “a reward for a hard-fought season,” sentiments which Cam Allen echoed on Saturday ahead of his team’s postseason matchup against LSU.
The senior safety said his favorite stop on the trip so far was Fun Spot America where the team spent time with local kids from the Orlando community. Both Purdue and LSU made appearances at the Orlando-based amusement park as part of the prearranged itinerary put together by the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Members of the team flew down Tuesday afternoon, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. was one of them. Tracy was suited up in the Cheez-It room — one of four of “the Cheeziest” players chosen to promote the baked crackers through their name, image and likeness.
Aside from Purdue’s fifth-year wide receiver, FSU’s Mycah Pittman, Oklahoma’s Michael Turk and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are all “Cheez-It dwellers,” as LSU head coach Brian Kelly described them. Purdue’s interim head coach Brian Brohm said he’s still waiting on Tracy’s invite to check out his room decked out in Cheez-It decor.
After the first night, the team went to Universal Studios, which Paul Piferi said was his favorite part. Piferi, the team’s starting tight end in place of Payne Durham, had been to Universal Studios back home in California, but never to Orlando’s.
He said he was excited for the Velociraptor Ride but couldn’t make that one, so the Hulk Ride was his favorite.
“It’s kind of cool to see both and get to experience both in a lifetime,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Boilers had practice in the morning before going to Top Golf later that night. Khordae Syndor said they were setting out to find the team’s “best Tiger Woods,” perhaps implying Boiler Football has multiple PGA Tour greats.
The team spent Friday at Fun Spot America after practice. Purdue held its last practice of 2022 on Saturday after media availabilities in the morning.