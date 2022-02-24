Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Alaimo entered his name into the transfer portal this morning, he announced via Twitter.
Forever thankful🙏🏽 on to the next… pic.twitter.com/lGWubi73ZD— Mike Alaimo (@michael_alaimo) February 24, 2022
The former 4-star New Jersey recruit committed to the Boilermakers in late 2019, joining four other 4-star recruits in Purdue's 2020 signing class. Alaimo received offers from Michigan State, Boston College, University of California and North Carolina among others.
Alaimo saw the field in one game for the Boilermakers, the tail end of a 49-0 blowout against the UCONN Huskies in mid-September. The then-freshman logged -3 rushing yards on a single attempt.
The transfer announcement leaves sixth-year Aidan O'Connell and senior Austin Burton as the team's two quarterbacks with on-field snaps, both with one year of eligibility. Gibson Southern 4-star quarterback Brady Allen signed to the 2022 class during the early signing period, becoming the crown jewel of a class featuring three 4-star recruits, according to 247 Sports.
Allen passed up offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Virginia Tech to play with the Boilermakers. Allen passed for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns while leading his team to a 14-1 record and a class 3A state championship in Lucas Oil Stadium during his senior year.