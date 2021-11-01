Purdue Football: Purdue gets its "mojo" back, beats Huskers on the road

Purdue football got into the Halloween spirit Saturday afternoon, surprising Nebraska at home off of the energy of four turnovers and a rejuvenated run game.
Prior to the game, sports books favored Nebraska by a touchdown, and ESPN set Nebraska’s win probability at 75% before kickoff. But the Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) walked out of Memorial Stadium with a 28-23 win, handing the Cornhuskers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) their sixth one-score loss of the season.
The win was an essential rebound after the Boilers were run over by Wisconsin the week prior, stripping them of their No. 25 ranking. The loss fueled a focused and efficient game plan versus the Cornhuskers.
“(Head coach Jeff Brohm) talked about all week ‘getting our mojo back,’” fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell said.
Junior linebacker Jalen Graham helped the Boilers weather an early offensive push from Nebraska and prevent the game from blowing open too quickly.
After an 82-yard touchdown drive led by junior Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to open the game and a missed Purdue field goal, Graham lined up closer to the line of scrimmage near the start of the second quarter, ready to blitz.
Graham didn’t blitz though, he faked it. Once the ball was snapped, he dropped back, intercepted the ball and took it the opposite way for the first Boilermaker touchdown of the day.
His excitement was evident throughout his press conference after the game.
“The last time I carried the ball like that was probably high school,” he said.
He would catch another interception in the third quarter after a wild Martinez throw under heavy pressure from junior defensive end George Karlaftis and ended the game with six tackles.
His first interception not only started the second four-interception game of the season, but it also gave a struggling Purdue offense and special teams unit some time to right the ship in the second quarter. Fifth-year receiver Jackson Anthrop said it was “huge.”
“Energy seemed a little down, things just weren’t clicking,” Anthrop said. “Once (Graham) got that, it was like, boom, there it is, 0-0 ballgame, let’s go out and play.”
A combination of junior running back King Doerue powerfully running through defenders and O’Connell making precise throws to his receivers set up fifth-year running back Zander Horvath for his first touchdown since returning from a broken leg he suffered against UConn in Week 2.
Horvath used his strength to shed a tackle and spin into the end zone on third-and-goal in the second quarter, and his return helped propel the Boilers to their first 100-yard game on the ground since the 49-0 blowout over the Huskies.
“(Horvath is) more than just a great running back, (he’s) a guy we need in the locker room,” O’Connell said.
He also said the improved run game opened things up for the team in the passing game.
Nebraska defensive backs had to be cautious of the run, resulting in easier completions for O’Connell, who ended the day with a 76% completion percentage. After a three-interception game against the Badgers, he kept the ball out of harm’s way with zero interceptions. He also threw two touchdowns, one to Anthrop.
Anthrop found himself in a new position, lined up in the backfield as a running back next to O’Connell standing in shotgun. The play design had him run a corner route out of the back field to exploit the Huskers’ zone coverage. It worked, and O’Connell hit Anthrop in stride for the touchdown, his first of the season.
Then it was time for the defense to take over and keep Nebraska at bay. Junior and senior safeties Cam Allen and Chris Jefferson secured back-to-back interceptions to essentially put the game away.
“Once the season started, and we saw we weren’t really getting as many (turnovers) as we wanted, we just kept preachin’ it and we keep following through,” Graham said.
The defense did let up a late touchdown, but junior tight end Payne Durham recovered the onside kick and the offense trotted back out on the field, lining up in victory formation.
The Boilermakers now have another difficult opponent ahead of them in No. 5 Michigan State, coming off a big win against then-No. 6 Michigan. MSU running back Kenneth Walker III ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns and will be one of the best opponents the Boilers will play all season.