Purdue senior safety Cam Allen iced the game with an interception with two minutes left to play, ending Minnesota’s final chance at making a comeback.
Purdue (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 21 Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 20-10 in head coach Jeff Brohm’s sixth defeat of a top-25 team.
“Without question, (this is) one of the prouder moments I have being coach here at Purdue” Brohm said after the game.
The Boilermaker defense forced a three-and-out to give their team possession with four minutes left.
Purdue ran the ball, likely looking to run time off the clock, but instead walk-on running back Devin Mockobee got loose for a 68-yard run. Mockobee walked into the end zone on the next play, giving Purdue the lead 20-10 with three minutes left in the game.
Mockobee ended the game with 112 yards in 11 carries and averaged 4.4 yards per carry outside of the long run.
“(Mockobee’s) a prime example of a young man who’s hungry to prove himself here,” Brohm said. “I just think as he continues to grow and get bigger and stronger and understand how the game works, he can do great things for us.”
A 25-yard field goal with five minutes left in the game gave Purdue its first points since its field goal with two minutes left in the first quarter. The kick also gave Purdue the lead at 13-10.
“Offensively, (we) had a few moments here and there (when we) got stale for a while, but we hung in there,” Brohm said.
The drive was kickstarted by a 28-yard catch by sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones. The Boilers had the ball 8 yards from the end zone, but O’Connell couldn’t complete two passes under pressure from the Gopher defensive line.
O’Connell threw for 199 yards, completing 27 of his 40 passes. O’Connell had no touchdowns and two interceptions after being considered a game-time decision in the week before the game.
It's the first time O'Connell has not thrown for a touchdown since Purdue's loss to Notre Dame in Week 2 of last season. It's also the only time in O'Connell's career he's thrown more than 20 passes and had no touchdowns.
Brohm said after the game O'Connell didn't practice at all until Thursday and he considered bringing in other quarterbacks for a “run package” at time, but decided to stick with his starting quarterback.
Seven minutes into the second half, Minnesota scored the first touchdown of the game since the Boilermakers got one on the opening drive of the game, tying the game at 10-10.
“It was important we got a lead, even though it wasn’t much,” Brohm said. “It did take them out of their game a little bit and that’s when we do a better job, especially against these types of run-dominated, defensive teams.”
Purdue got its first first down of the second half with 1:30 left in the third quarter off an O’Connell scramble.The Boilers picked up another first down, but a facemask penalty pushed them back 15 yards, forcing them to punt.
Both teams combined for 5 turnovers in the first half, but Minnesota was the only one to capitalize with points off of the takeaways, scoring just 3.
On five drives in the first half, Purdue had the ball at midfield or in the opponent’s territory, but only came away with 10 points.
With Minnesota’s top running back, sixth-year Mohamed Ibrahim out with an apparent injury, the Boilermakers held the Gophers to just 47 yards rushing.
“We do run fits (filling gaps between offensive linemen) every day," senior defensive lineman Branson Deen said. "So there was nowhere to run. I think we really played a sound game. I think the game plan was great and I think we executed great.”
Next Saturday, Purdue travels to Maryland for its third in-conference game. The game is set to kick off at noon and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.