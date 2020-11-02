Amid the chaotic balance of Big Ten sports’ return, a pandemic and a polarizing election, Purdue Athletics will take a day off of practice and competition so student-athletes can carry out their civic duties.
Mackey Arena, traditionally home to Boilermaker basketball, will be home to 15 voting booths on Election Day. About 1,300 people already voted at Mackey on Oct. 13 on its sole day of early voting.
Purdue Athletics has been encouraging student-athletes to get registered to vote on Tuesday.
“We’re not forcing student-athletes to vote, but what we’re doing is we’re educating them on why it’s important to vote,” said Peyton Stovall, assistant athletics director for student-athlete development. “I think there’s a fundamental difference there.”
The message has not been lost on fifth-year football player Lorenzo Neal, who has preached activism in football press conferences as of late.
“Please go vote,” Neal said on Wednesday. “No matter what decision you make, I think it’s really important for everybody to vote and contribute to this republic we live in.”
Neal said he has spoken with his teammates to encourage them to vote.
“It’s one of the foundations of our country,” he said. “That opportunity to choose who leads this country I think is really important. I know young people haven’t really had the best turnout, and to be honest, it is really difficult to vote in this country.
“It’s extremely difficult, so a lot of young people don’t really wanna go through those hoops to have to do that.”
A study by the Center For Information & Research On Civic Learning And Engagement found that only half of eligible voters aged 18 to 29 voted in 2016.
Over the past few months, student-athletes have heard from West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis and State Sen. Ron Alting to learn more about the operations of government operation, Stovall said. They’ve also been taught how to research who they’re voting for and how to hold those elected officials accountable.
“It’s more than just helping people register,” Stovall said. “It’s a bipartisan conversation (where) we’re really trying to help our student-athletes become more civically engaged.”
While some teams may choose to go vote together, Stovall said the idea of the day off is to give student-athletes the flexibility to vote whenever works best for them, rather than being kept to a schedule.