Purdue's home opener was moved up by two days to Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.

Kickoff times and broadcast channels will be released on a later date, according to the release.

The Boilermakers will battle Penn State for the first time since 2019, when then-freshman quarterback Jack Plummer threw for one touchdown and 119 yards against the then-No. 12 Nittany Lions.

Plummer was forced into the starting lineup after then-senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar and then-sophomore receiver Rondale Moore went down against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the very same play.

Purdue will be playing its first conference season-opener since a 2020 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a game the Boilermakers won 24-20 behind three receiving touchdowns from then-sophomore receiver David Bell. 

The release didn't explain why the change was made. 

