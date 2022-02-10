Purdue's home opener was moved up by two days to Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭. 𝟏See you at Ross-Ade. 🚂⬆ pic.twitter.com/o0nSrYremS— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 10, 2022
Kickoff times and broadcast channels will be released on a later date, according to the release.
The Boilermakers will battle Penn State for the first time since 2019, when then-freshman quarterback Jack Plummer threw for one touchdown and 119 yards against the then-No. 12 Nittany Lions.
Plummer was forced into the starting lineup after then-senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar and then-sophomore receiver Rondale Moore went down against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the very same play.
Purdue will be playing its first conference season-opener since a 2020 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a game the Boilermakers won 24-20 behind three receiving touchdowns from then-sophomore receiver David Bell.
The release didn't explain why the change was made.