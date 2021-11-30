Junior quarterback Jack Plummer has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a tweet from the Rival's transfer portal twitter account.
2018 3-star QB Jack Plummer has entered the portal as a grad transfer after passing for 3,405 yards and 26 TD during his Purdue career @rivalsmike @TomDienhart1 @GoldandBlackcom https://t.co/OWo3z4pRHD— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 30, 2021
Plummer, who spent four years in a Boilermaker uniform, saw his role undulate between a consistent starter and a backup to senior and former walk on quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Plummer was most recently used as one of two running options at the quarterback spot with senior Austin Burton to try and expand a running game that ranked fourth-to-last in the NCAA.
Thank you Purdue!🖤 pic.twitter.com/UWNKAv3jcD— Jack Plummer (@Jackplummer13) November 30, 2021
The junior finished with 3,405 yards and 26 touchdowns in his Purdue career, according to Gold and Black's Tom Dienhart. Plummer made a jump into the starting role in 2019 when then-senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar went down for the second time that season with a broken clavicle. Plummer threw for 1,603 yards and 11 touchdowns before going down with an injury of his own, allowing for a then-third string quarterback in O'Connell to earn the starting spot with two game-winning drives.
A former three-star quarterback from Gilbert, Arizona, Plummer was the first quarterback prospect to commit to a Jeff Brohm-led Purdue program. Plummer overlooked offers from the University of Arizona, Boise State and Oregon State to play for a coach who was known for his "offensive ingenuity," according to previous Exponent reporting.
The move leaves Purdue with a relatively-inexperienced quarterback room, with Burton and redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Alaimo being the only two quarterbacks to see time on the field this season besides O'Connell and Plummer. If O'Connell doesn't come back for a sixth year or the Boilermakers don't go portal shopping, Purdue will likely have to start either Burton or Alaimo next season in a quarterback room that doesn't feature a recruit from former head coach Darrell Hazell for the first time.