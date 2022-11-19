Down 8 points, Northwestern got the ball back with seven minutes to score. Without a reliable passing game, the Wildcats ran the ball 10 straight times and came away with no points, solidifying their defeat.
Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) defeated Northwestern (1-10, 1-7 Big Ten) 17-9 during a cold Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue’s only score of the second half came off a field goal after it was repeatedly unable to find the end zone from 9 yards away. The field goal put Purdue ahead 8 points with seven minutes left in the game.
Forced to rely on the running game due to playing a walk-on quarterback, Northwestern chewed up five and a half minutes on what was supposed to be a game-tying drive. The Wildcat’s drive attempt ended after senior defensive end Jack Sullivan sacked Northwestern’s quarterback on a fourth down. The play cemented the Boilers' Senior Day win.
“I was waiting for that big play throughout the whole game so I could rile my teammates and to have it happen in that moment of the game, it was big; it was really exciting,” Sullivan said. “I had like 26 (family members) here today. It was awesome looking up and seeing them in the stands, and they're going crazy and I was going crazy.”
Due to injuries, Northwestern started quarterback Cole Freeman, who had thrown three passes prior to the game. The walk-on sophomore completed nine of his 20 passes for 78 yards and one interception.
“We knew for sure stopping the run was the most important thing,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “Second, screen passes on the perimeter to the running back was next. After that, the quarterback running the ball was third and then we can name a lot of things after that and then passing the ball was last.”
The Wildcats ran the ball 45 times and had most of its success in the second half. After picking up just 45 yards in the first half, the Wildcats had 104 in the second.
“I thought (our defense) did a good job,” Brohm said. “They had a couple of runs there in the second half, which happens. We made a little adjustment right after that series that I think helped stop that. But, when you run the ball every play, you're going to get some yards at some point.
Senior linebacker Jalen Graham intercepted the ball and high-stepped it in for a touchdown for what would have been Purdue’s first score of the second half. The long strides caused the referees to penalize him for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Boilers were forced to kick a 47-yard field goal which missed, causing Purdue to come away with no points.
“We can’t have that happen of course, we’ve got to put a stop to that,” Brohm said. “(Penalties like that) hurt us the last two weeks. It was a good play negated by something foolish. We’ve got to get that fixed and I think Jalen understands that.”
The loss of points further hurt a stalling Boiler offense, which only picked up 34 yards in the third quarter.
Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 16 of his 25 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. His most targeted receiver was sixth-year Charlie Jones, who he threw the ball to eight times for six catches and 46 yards.
Durham for 6️⃣. 😎@pdurham22 x @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/WG5U7F8T63— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 19, 2022
Brohm attributed some of the offensive struggles to the field conditions and the wind.
“The field was slippery, couldn’t get much footing, Brohm said. “It was windy so we weren't as precise on our passes and that affects the passing game. So when you can't do that, you’ve got to get able to run the football. We were able to run the ball early, and then that sputtered there for a while in the third quarter.”
The Boilers suffered from injuries early on, losing freshman running back Devin Mockobee and junior center Gus Hartwig in the first half. Neither returned to the game.
Running backs Dylan Downing and Kobe Lewis took over the position after Mockobee went to the locker room. The duo picked up 91 yards. Senior Tyrone Tracy Jr. contributed 32 yards on three carries from the wide receiver position.
Purdue’s next game is next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Charlie Jones doing Charlie Jones things. 😎@BoilerFootball x @PurdueSports pic.twitter.com/814ZYQcjn1— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 19, 2022
A special day for our 𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑶𝑹𝑺.If this is the final time in Ross-Ade, 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑵𝑲 𝒀𝑶𝑼! pic.twitter.com/Lm4OW37HT6— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 19, 2022
Purdue Football Postgame Press Conference | Nov. 19, 2022 https://t.co/s6uczarA78— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 19, 2022