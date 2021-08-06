Ross-Ade Stadium welcomed visitors for the first time in a year at an open practice for Purdue football Friday.
On a beautiful day in West Lafayette, headlights shone down on groups of Purdue fans in the once-empty Ross-Ade stands, eager to watch their first bit of live football since 2019.
As they had done so many times before, the Boilermakers rushed out of an inflatable Boilermaker special to blaring horns and blasting music. Players shouted, cheered, laughed and hyped up the fans in the stands, trying to bring up the energy even further in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Eunice Subagia, a sophomore in management, was happy to be seeing the Boilermakers in action.
“I miss being in Ross-Ade and going to games, so it’s nice getting back on the field again,” Subagia said.
Residents of the Greater Lafayette area also came to catch a preview of what was to come this fall.
Anna Hirst and her son, Haines, came to support the team after her coworker, a longtime Purdue fan, told her about the event.
“It’s a great welcome back considering the year we had,” Hirst said.
Hirst said she came to the event to support the West Lafayette natives who donned the black and gold, like the Karlaftis brothers.
Haines wore a Purdue football jersey with the number 21 for former player Ricardo Allen, Hirst’s son-in-law. Allen currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Every practice, head coach Jeff Brohm said, is an opportunity to build on something. Brohm said he felt his players had a good first day at practice, running through offensive and defensive drills with ease. The coaches look for physicality, confidence and a willingness to overcome challenges, all of which he said his players showed.
Brohm said he felt the wide receiver group had depth, with plenty of guys who could step up in games. Receiver Jackson Anthrop was a player Brohm said had a lot of good days in practice. His growth from his freshman year had turned him into one of the more reliable options in Purdue's receiving core.
The quarterback battle is closer than it was last year, Brohm said. The coaching staff divided snaps between the four possible options: senior Aidan O'Connell, junior Jack Plummer, senior Austin Burton, and freshman Michael Alaimo. Brohm said he felt he had a capable group in the quarterback room, with all four quarterbacks being able to help the team at any point.
At 8 p.m., practice concluded and was replaced with the film "Remember the Titans" displayed on the stadium’s gigantic screen. Fans were able to take their first look at Ross-Ade's new video board since a Purdue-Indiana basketball game in early March.
The Boilermakers' next open practice will be Saturday from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. All practices will either be outside at the Bimel Practice Complex or in the Mollenkopf athletic facility. The event is free to the public.