For the sixth time in head coach Jeff Brohm’s career at Purdue, the ‘Spoilermaker’ moniker has rung true.
Purdue (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) upset No. 21 Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 20-10 in Minneapolis, the first time Purdue has done so in the Twin Cities since 2007.
The win marks Brohm’s sixth defeat of a ranked team while the Boilermakers were unranked and the team’s first defeat of a Big Ten or Power Five team this season.
Moving forward, this win gives Purdue life in the hunt for a Big Ten West title, proving to the rest of the conference that the Boilers can be multidimensional and beat anyone doing it. A look at the conference standings shows a six-way tie at the top, with only Wisconsin left as winless in Big Ten West play.
Typically, the Boilermakers have relied on their passing game to score, but against Minnesota, the Boilermakers had no passing touchdowns.
In last season’s upsets against Iowa and Michigan State, then-fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw five touchdowns between the two games, averaging 457 passing yards and a 73% completion rate.
Against the Gophers, O’Connell threw for just 199 and completed 67.5% of his passes. He also did not throw for a touchdown, the first time he has had more than 20 passing attempts without a touchdown in his career.
The last time Purdue beat a Power Five opponent without a passing touchdown was in 2011, a 26-23 overtime victory against Ohio State.
The last time Purdue won a game with less than 200 passing yards was just last week against Florida Atlantic, but you’d have to look back to 2017 — Brohm’s first season at the helm — to find another one.
O’Connell was coming back after not having played in last week’s game due to an injury. Brohm said after the Minnesota game that O’Connell did not practice until Thursday.
Instead of the usual passing production, the rushing game provided the scoring, with running backs junior Dylan Downing and redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee scoring the Boilers’ two touchdowns.
Mockobee’s 68-yard run closed the door on the game, helping put the Boilermakers ahead 10 points with three minutes left in the game.
Brohm said Mockobee, who gained over 100 yards and a touchdown Saturday, was “a prime example of a young man who’s hungry and out to prove himself.”
The Gophers, who have ran the ball twice as much as they have passed in three of their five games, passed more than they ran for the first time this season.
Even without their starting running back, Mohamed Ibrahim, the Minnesota rushing attack managed just 47 yards and 1.7 yards per carry against the Boiler defense. The Gophers started running back Treyson Potts. In his first four games, Potts averaged around 73 yards and 5.5 yards per carry despite playing behind Ibrahim.
Brohm credited the defensive coaching staff’s preparation for the success.
“I think we continued to learn throughout the week what (Minnesota) wanted to do, how they wanted to attack,” Brohm said. “That was by far the best defensive game against Minnesota we’ve ever played”
Senior defensive tackle Branson Deen said stopping the run was a priority.
“We do run fits — (filling gaps between offensive linemen) — every day,” Deen said. “So there was nowhere to run. I think we really played a sound game. I think the game plan was great and I think we executed great.”
The game, which featured seven combined turnovers and the detraction from both team’s usual offensive style, was yet another entry into the catalog of out-of-the-ordinary Purdue-Minnesota games.
Before Saturday’s game, Purdue had lost the previous four matchups against Minnesota; the last three by 7 points or less.
In 2019, Purdue lost on a late rally by the Gophers, with injury laid on top of insult as it lost its number one quarterback and wide receiver for the rest of the season. In 2020. Boiler fans may remember one of the most controversial calls in memory, flipping the game to a 3-point Minnesota win. Just last year, Purdue found a way to lose despite out-gaining Minnesota by 148 total yards in a cold, rainy game.
The difference this time was the Boilers came out on top.
“(This is) one of the prouder moments I’ve had being the coach here at Purdue,” Brohm said after the game.