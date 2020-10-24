With just three days until Purdue football’s first contest in almost 11 months, head coach Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff are preparing to rebound from a disappointing 2019 season. Their first test will come against the University of Iowa in Saturday’s home opener.
After Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Brian Brohm, the head coach’s younger brother and a co-offensive coordinator, was named the team’s acting head coach and play caller against Iowa. Fellow offensive coordinator and wideouts coach Jamarcus Shephard will assist him on the sidelines.
Brian Brohm has worked with his older brother since their days at Western Kentucky University. The coaches transferred to Purdue when Jeff Brohm was named the Boilermakers’ head coach in 2016.
Jeff Brohm said during a Monday press conference he’s confident in his coaching staff’s readiness to fill in. The staff includes members with head-coaching experience such as Bob Diaco, who coached the University of Connecticut in 2014.
“They’ll do a great job without me there on Saturday,” Jeff Brohm said. “Right now, it’s about putting the best game plan out there daily and adjusting as the week goes on, and come game day, our players will respond and play hard. As coaches, we need to do our part to help (our players) achieve their goals, and I know our assistant coaches will continue to do that.”
Jeff Brohm emphasized the tone the Iowa game sets for this shortened season, saying the “tough contest” will be crucial in determining the team’s future success.
“We’re looking forward to playing a great opponent in Iowa,” Jeff Brohm said. “We’re going to have to play well to win and find a way to beat them at their own game. This will be a great test to see how we stack and measure up (in the Big Ten), because this is one of the best teams in our conference.”
D.J. Johnson, the sophomore cornerback who transferred from Iowa, has been cleared to play against his former team. The Indianapolis native has three years of eligibility at Purdue.
The Boilermakers have three quarterbacks that could be potential starters in Saturday’s game: sophomore Jack Plummer, junior Aidan O’Connell and graduate UCLA transfer Austin Burton. While Plummer and O’Connell each had starting experience for the Boilers last year, with seven and three games respectively, Burton started one game and played in six at UCLA between 2017 and 2019.
Jeff Brohm said he has decided on the starting quarterback, but he won’t make an official announcement until game day.
“It’s been a good competition,” Jeff Brohm said. “I think we have three capable guys that can go in and compete. We have to do some good things around them, but we’re not going to announce (the quarterback decision) until game time.”
Given his recent diagnosis and the ambiguity of a lengthened offseason roiled by the coronavirus and uncertainty about whether games would be played at all, Jeff Brohm said he feels more pride than ever in his players and coaching staff.
He said the energy players and coaches have shown in adapting to the crisis exemplifies how their passion for football has driven them to succeed despite the obstacles in their way.
“We’re looking forward to playing football, just like everyone else around the country,” Jeff Brohm said. “We want to go out there as a team and represent (our fans) by playing the game the way it should be played: with all-out effort, playing to the end, and giving it everything you have.”
The Boilermakers will play Iowa on Saturday at Ross-Ade at 3:30 p.m.