The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council changed the original 2022 Big Ten football schedule, and the revised schedule moved the locations of two Purdue football games, according to an announcement from the Big Ten.
🏈 2022 Schedule 🏈#B1GFootball will be back before you know it! Which matchup are you most excited about? https://t.co/riuxvKnqRw pic.twitter.com/j7cPRnmVrt— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 12, 2022
🗓️ Mark your calendars. The 2022 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 schedule is set! #BoilerUp | #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/QnR9i1e8tK— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 12, 2022
The locations for the Nebraska matchup on Oct. 15 and the Wisconsin matchup one week later were changed to reflect game postponements and cancellations caused by COVID-19 outbreaks during the 2020 shortened season, according to the announcement on BTN. The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council didn't specify how the disrupted games in 2020 affected the decision to change the 2022 game venues.
The Boilermakers will now travel to Madison to face the Badgers in their late-October matchup, while Nebraska returns to West Lafayette for the third time in four years. Purdue's 2020 schedule originally had them facing off against Wisconsin in Madison before 27 positive tests on the Badger roster forced them to cancel the game, according to the Badger Herald.
The dates for four select games have also been altered, according to Gold and Black's Tom Dienhart: Purdue's matchup against Maryland was moved forward one week from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, their home game against Iowa was moved ahead one month to Nov. 5, their match against Minnesota was moved back two weeks to Oct. 1 and their next edition of the Cannon Trophy game against the Illini was moved to Nov. 12.
Other notable matchup changes across the Big Ten include the primetime game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, their first matchup since 1990.
Purdue's season opener against Penn State remains locked in at Sept. 3. Six total matchups remained the same, including every one of Purdue's nonconference matchups. The fully-revised Big Ten schedule can be found at bigten.org.