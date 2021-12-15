As at least 18 juniors and seniors prepare to hang up their Boilermaker cleats after the 2021 Music City Bowl, or potentially before it, two dozen incoming freshmen and transfers enter to succeed the long-time veterans and carry out the next generation of Purdue football.
👏 Boilermakers, #A22EMBLE!Learn more about the latest 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 signees.🔗 https://t.co/LGxu6EsdFZ pic.twitter.com/yqdBe0hojP— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Nineteen of Purdue's 20 high school recruits officially inked their letters of intent to play for the Boilermakers and practice as soon as next semester. Members from eight different states and positions, including five players from the state of Indiana and one from West Lafayette High School, used the early signing day as a chance to seal their opportunity to play Big Ten football.
"They all have been tremendous to recruit," head coach Jeff Brohm said in a Wednesday conference. "Them and their families have stuck with us throughout the season."
Toughness above all else
In an offense that ranked 3rd to last in the NCAA in rushing yards per game and a group of defensive coordinators who were hired with the purpose of implementing a more aggressive defense, toughness became a topic of interest for Brohm throughout the 25-minute conference.
Brohm made sure to emphasize the toughness this year's draft class brought with it, using the eight total high school lineman signees, four on offense and four on defense, as examples of the physicality this class can bring.
Behind the line, Purdue's two running back commitments in Kentrell Marks and Terrence Thomas, as well as an Indiana transfer in Sampson James, were tasked with bringing new life to a running offense that featured four-year fullback Zander Horvath and a "Thunder and Lightning" duo of junior back King Doerue and freshman Dylan Downing.
6-foot-5 Kentucky linebacker Roman Pitre, who is listed as an "athlete" on 247Sports, particularly caught Brohm's eye, with the head coach saying Pitre already has the "prototypical" size and the athleticism to play Big Ten football. The 230-pound linebacker, who was the last to sign his letter of intent with the Boilermakers, won the state championship for University Lab High School while playing as a linebacker, wide receiver and strong safety, according to MaxPreps.
Having had two signees whose parents played in the NFL, Brohm said, helped give them a better sense of the game.
Georgia safety Jordan Buchanan's father, Ray Buchanan, played with Brohm in Louisville before starting 12 seasons in the NFL with three different teams and earning an All-Pro spot in 1998 as an Atlanta Falcon. Pike High School safety Joseph Jefferson's dad played three seasons in the NFL, logging 51 total tackles and an interception as a Colt.
From George to Joe
Just when one four-star defensive end said his goodbyes to his hometown team and set his sights on the NFL, another four-star defensive end enters the program with the hopes of replicating what junior lineman George Karlaftis did in three years as a Boilermaker.
Quarterback Brady Allen and defensive end Joe Strickland continued the tradition of bringing consensus 4-star in-state talent to West Lafayette, signing their letters of intent over other Power Five programs like Indiana, Penn State, Stanford, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Stickland chose the Boilermakers after a tightly-contested race between Purdue, Indiana and Stanford came to a close in late-July, as the MaxPreps All-State defensive end tweeted he was "100% committed" to Purdue 12 days after he announced his final three schools.
Karlaftis, who was recently named a member of the Associated Press All-American Third Team, was a key part in bringing Strickland to West Lafayette. The chance at being the next great Purdue defensive end, Brohm said, played a major role in Strickland signing with the Gold and Black.
"We've been fortunate to have (Karlaftis) set the standard at that position for the last three years," Brohm said. "Joe wants to try and repeat that."
Strickland, who has played in 21 games in his high school career thus far, recorded 93 total tackles. Those include 11.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries, according to MaxPreps.com. He was most productive as a junior when he made 23 solo tackles and 27 assists, which included 11 tackles for loss in only 10 games.
Making the switch
It's not enough for high school recruits to commit to the Boilermaker program with the hopes of living out their Big Ten dreams.
Purdue has had a recent streak of taking potential recruits from other programs, whether it be through the transfer portal or through flipped commitments.
Two players, one of them being a 6-foot-4 Ohio tight end in Max Klare, turned away the chance to play for other programs to join Brohm and a roster that went 8-4 with two wins over top-3 teams last season. Klare decommitted from Duke University and flipped to Purdue yesterday after spending exactly six months as a future Blue Devil, according to 247Sports, making the flip official at 8 a.m. this morning.
"(Players have) turned away other programs and have been loyal to Purdue," Brohm said. "In return, we're going to be loyal to them and help them achieve their goals."
Six transfers have announced their intention to transfer to West Lafayette, three on National Signing Day and one just hours after Brohm's conference. The amount is just two away from the eight transfers who committed in last year's class, two of whom saw immediate playing time as starters and three more who had roles off the bench.
Among them are two cornerbacks, two wide receivers, a running back and an offensive guard, according to Gold and Black's Tom Dienhart.
Two receivers in Iowa receiver transfer Tyrone Tracy, who was the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year in 2018, and 6-foot-3 Auburn transfer Elijah Canion, join the program after seeing limited action with their respective former teams.
The transfers will provide a buffer to the six players who announced their intent to transfer from Purdue, including four-year quarterback Jack Plummer. Freshman defensive lineman Bryce Austin announced his intent to transfer this afternoon after logging two total tackles in two games for the Boilermakers.