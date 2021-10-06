Redshirt freshman wideout Marcellus Moore has entered the transfer portal.
Rivals reported the move Wednesday afternoon. Moore was a two-sport athlete at Purdue, also competing as a short sprinter on the track and field team. He holds top five times in the school record books for the indoor 60-meter and 200-meter races, both set at the 2020 Big Ten Indoor Championships.
Moore played in four games for the Boilermaker football team, three during this season. He saw the most use against UConn on Sept. 11, hauling in a catch for 11 yards and a 19-yard kick return. He also returned three kicks for 50 yards against then-No. 12 Notre Dame the next week.
The Plainfield, Illinois native was also recruited by Kansas State, Ole Miss and Minnesota, and received offers from Iowa, Cincinnati and Tennessee.
Moore has not released a statement through social media, and the Rivals announcement did not indicate where he might end up.