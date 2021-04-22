Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski said he plans to operate Ross-Ade Stadium at full capacity for the 2021-22 football season according to an interview between Bobinski and GoldandBlack editor Tom Dienhart.
The stands will be filled with fans for the first time since the 2019-20 season, just a year before the COVID-19 pandemic first swept the nation and forced the shutdown of many sports leagues and athletic events.
Purdue will be following in the footsteps of several Power Five programs, including seven of fourteen SEC schools, that are reportedly operating at full capacity in the upcoming season according to articles from Sports Illustrated and 247 Sports in early March.
According to GoldandBlack reporting, social distancing protocols and mask mandates could still be in place. The Bobinski interview also states that the Big Ten will not have any say on determining capacity limits for the conference's universities.
Purdue will have its first home game in Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 4 against the Oregon State Beavers.