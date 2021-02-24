Purdue co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has taken a job as a defensive assistant for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports broke the news late Sunday night, citing unnamed sources. The Lafayette Journal and Courier reported a similar story Monday afternoon, claiming to have confirmed the news. Football SID Matt Rector refused to confirm those reports in a Monday afternoon email, but Penn State made the official announcement Wednesday morning.
"We are excited to welcome Anthony to our staff," said Lions head coach James Franklin in a statement. "He brings an impressive football background both as a player and a coach. As a player, he is a College Football Hall of Famer, a two-time consensus All-American and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. During his 18-year coaching career, he has been a defensive coordinator and has worked in multiple Power Five conferences.
"Anthony's safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball. Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him. We are thrilled to welcome Anthony, his wife, Kimberly, and their three children to Happy Valley."
Poindexter joins former defensive line coach Terrance Jamison in departing for Big Ten rivals after Jamison took a job at the University of Illinois. Purdue parted ways with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco and cornerbacks coach Greg Brown after the 2020 season.
Every defensive assistant position had been replaced before Poindexter's departure.
Poindexter, who joined the Boilermakers' staff in 2017 after working with the safeties in the University of Connecticut, was the last member of head coach Jeff Brohm's original defensive staff heading into this season after Purdue let former defensive coordinator Nick Holt go after the 2019-20 season.
He coached in several roles at the University of Virginia for 11 years before his time at Connecticut, including landing his first-ever coaching role as a graduate assistant in 2003.