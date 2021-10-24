Well, that didn't last very long.
The Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) football team dropped out of the Week 9 AP Poll after a lifeless 30-13 loss to Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon, one week after it entered the poll at No. 25 for the first time since 2007.
This could mark the eighth season the Boilermakers have spent exactly one week ranked in the poll if the team stays out of the national spotlight for the rest of the season. The last time it happened was the 2007 season, in which Purdue entered the Week 6 poll at No. 23 after beating Notre Dame to go to 5-0, and exited after a home loss to then-No. 4 Ohio State.
The pattern extends all the way back to the 1948 season, when Purdue was ranked No. 15 in the Oct. 4 poll despite being 0-2, and immediately exited after a 40-0 loss to then-No. 7 Michigan. This season was the latest one-week ranking Purdue has earned since the 1961 season. That Purdue team placed No. 7 in the Nov. 13 poll after a 7-6 victory over then-No. 6 Michigan State and made a similar exit after a loss to then-No. 5 Minnesota.
There are now just five Big Ten teams in the poll: No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 20 Penn State. Minnesota also received one vote in the poll, but the Badgers didn't appear even in the "receiving votes" section after the victory.
The biggest mover in that group and the overall poll was the Nittany Lions, who dropped 13 places after a 20-18, nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois Saturday.
Purdue returns to the field Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when it takes on Nebraska in Lincoln. The game will air on ESPN2.