The Big Ten’s decision to resume its football season was met with excitement by the Purdue football team, but fans have expressed mixed feelings.
“Without question, we’re excited,” Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm said. “We’re very thankful to have this opportunity.”
On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten conference announced its unanimous decision to start the football season the weekend of Oct. 23, reversing an Aug. 11 decision to postpone the decision.
Brohm addressed the safety aspects of the return to play, saying that the Big Ten’s protocols were more than enough to keep its players and staff safe.
The Big Ten said Wednesday that it will test football players and athletic faculty and staff daily, as well as provide extensive cardiac screenings for those who test positive. Those daily tests, better known as point-of-contact tests, can produce results in as little as 15 minutes.
“We do feel at this point that we will be one of the safest conferences in the country,” Brohm said. “I know our players are excited to get back working, get back to competition and hopefully we can make this an exciting year.”
Brohm said he had not yet talked to the team as of Wednesday afternoon, but said he has kept the team in the loop on any updates he was given on the decision-making process.
While no other members of Purdue Athletics have been available to the media, some have taken to Twitter to express their satisfaction.
Brohm tweeted a popular GIF of himself when he played in the XFL, with the accompanying hashtag #LetsPlayFootball to match his words.
Sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis, who has been vocal about the postponement from the start, tweeted “Big Ten Football is back” accompanied by an image of an excited Spongebob Squarepants sporting a party hat and blowing into a party horn.
While the energy surrounding the football team has been positive, some Purdue students are not so enthusiastic.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “Nothing has changed since they made the decision to cancel the season. It seems like they’re just looking for money.”
Other students believe the reversal came too early.
“I was more expecting a November start date,” College of Engineering student Tucker Ross said. “I was surprised at the quick turnaround.”
Naja Barnes, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, disapproved of the quick turnaround.
“It’s too soon,” Barnes said. “We’re doing all these precautions, but they will still have contact sports.”
When asked if she believed the football teams would be able to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak for a whole season, Barnes said “no” without hesitation.
Other students were pleased with the decision, along with the safety measures taken by the conference.
“I think that’s great,” said Corey Honegger, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts. “I am all for getting things back to normal. There are ways to work around the barriers that we have.”
While on-site testing is claimed by the Big Ten to be thorough, students are still worried about the possibility of athletes contracting the coronavirus off the field.
Levi Dickson, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was concerned about control over how athletes spend their time off the field.
“Routine testing is the biggest thing,” Dickson said. “Keeping [players] in close quarters. Look at the NBA bubble and how they kept everyone in there and kept COVID cases nearly nonexistent. I think if you want to play football and you signed up for this, this is what you need to do to keep going.”
Though the athletics department could potentially pass more rules and regulations for off-campus activities, the Big Ten said it would not attempt a full NBA-style bubble.
The Big Ten also announced only athletes, their families and athletic staff will be admitted into the stadium during games.
The Ross-Ade Brigade, Purdue football’s student section, said it was excited for Purdue football’s return, even if fans could not cheer on the team in person.
“We’re very happy that the Big Ten has decided to resume the 2020 football season with increased testing and protection for the student athletes, and we look forward to rooting on our Boilermakers from wherever we may be!” Brigade social media manager Ross McBride said via Twitter direct message.
“Most of us were hoping for at least a small amount of fans allowed in along with the families of players and staff. Obviously we want to be there to watch and cheer on the team, but in this day and age I think we’re just happy to see football resume.”
Purdue students agreed with the choice to keep fans out of the stadium.
“In terms of protecting the fans, you have a couple different options,” Honegger said. “Whether you try to keep the entire stadium clean and have people social distance, which I think would be incredibly costly, or you could have fans watch online.”
Dickson said he supported the call, but admits he would attend a game if it was ever opened for students.