Purdue football is returning this fall, but the decision not to include fans is forcing students to weigh their options if they want to see a game.
Students said they agreed with the decision to bar fans from attendance, but expressed disappointment all the same.
“I think if they allowed students, that would be really bad, just because who wouldn’t go to the football games if we’re allowed to,” said Delaney Lewis, a junior in the College of Engineering.
Without fans, the only way to catch a game will be to watch it on TV.
“I’ll probably just watch it in my dorm, maybe with a couple of friends,” said Hanna Hatfield, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute.
Most fans can watch the games on TV or through a streaming service associated with a major network, but the games won’t be on the same channel from week to week. One week it could be on FOX Sports, the next ESPN, then the Big Ten Network. This could make viewing the game every week difficult, as not every cable provider carries every channel, and a subscription to sites like BTN+ or ESPN+ is an added expense.
“I don’t have cable at my apartment so I don’t even have a way to watch it,” said Ben Fink, a junior in the College of Engineering.
Watching games might prove difficult for students living on campus if the games come through online streaming, since on-campus cable option BoilerTV has limited channels and no apparent access to networks like BTN+.
Another option would be to stream the games illegally, but students are concerned about the potential ramifications.
“I’m worried about what that would put on my computer,” Hatfield said.
Purdue is set to open against Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 24. The time of the game and the broadcast network have not yet been announced.