“Bold,” “aggressive” and “innovative” were words Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren repeated during the opening of Big Ten media days Tuesday morning.
In the wake of the unexpected addition of Southern California and UCLA and rumors of additional changes, conference expansion was a frequent topic.
“It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons, at the right time,” Warren said of the Big Ten’s plans. “We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic.”
Despite Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers taking multiple years to be added as full members of the Big Ten, Warren said USC and UCLA will come in immediately as full members and receive full revenue.
Warren also said many of the issues that college athletics faces are because, “The business of college athletics has grown faster than the structure and the governance of college athletics."
“We are currently in a landscape in college athletics that is changing on a daily basis,” Warren said. “The Big Ten conference will not languish in bureaucracy.”
Warren also said he believes the “patchwork,” state-by-state regulations on name, image and likeness needs to change. He called for federal legislation on NIL, echoing a sentiment expressed by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey at the SEC media days.
In February, Warren, along with Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12, voted against a proposed 12-team playoff format. Today, he clarified his position on playoff expansion.
“I’m 100% supportive of college football playoff expansion,” Warren said. “What is that right number? We’ll figure it out. I still feel strongly that we need to have multiple media partners.”
Currently, ESPN is the only broadcaster of the College Football Playoff.
Days after online reports of a college football player union being led by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford forming were refuted by Clifford and later clarified to not have been a union, Warren also was asked about the potential of sharing revenue with players.
Warren pointed to the recently formed student advisory committee with which he will discuss revenue sharing as well as improvements on the “environment” of college athletics.