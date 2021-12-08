Three years after completing Purdue's first top-25 recruiting class in recent memory, two juniors in defensive end George Karlaftis and receiver David Bell will turn pro after the end of the season, according to a Sunday evening press conference featuring Brohm and athletic director Mike Bobinski.
"As far as coming back next year, (Karlaftis and Bell) will not be back next year," Brohm said.
It is unknown whether the two stars will play in the Music City Bowl, according to Brohm.
Both Karlaftis and Bell took to Twitter to post one final message to Boilermaker fans, coaches and teammates before officially declaring for a potential spot on an NFL roster.
Ever grateful ever true🖤 pic.twitter.com/XkE92rV4N5— George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) December 7, 2021
I am blessed beyond measure to do the thing I love everyday, and now at the professional level. Thank you Purdue for being home, thank you to my incomparable support system & thank you God.Boiler up forever! pic.twitter.com/rNK6q4h13c— David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) December 8, 2021
Both 4-star Indiana recruits, the two juniors proved to be the crown jewels of the 2019 recruiting class, becoming the first and fifth 4-star recruits to commit to Purdue in the Jeff Brohm era respectively, according to 247Sports. The combination of playing at his parents' alma mater in his home town, along with the newly-hired Brohm, caused Karlaftis to commit a full two months before star receiver Rondale Moore.
“Coach Brohm was in the right place at the right time,” Karlaftis said. “It was a recipe for success in my eyes.”
Since officially joining the Boilermakers in 2019, Bell and Karlaftis have earned their spots in Purdue's self-named "Den of Defensive Ends" and a talent-filled roster of 4-star receivers recruited by coach Jamarcus Shephard. Karlaftis's 12.5 career sacks, four forced fumbles and 99 total tackles came despite being double and even triple-teamed by opposing offensive lines, allowing other experienced linemen to get to opposing quarterbacks for a total of 24 sacks.
Since his freshman year, when both Moore and then-senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar went down with injuries on the same play against Minnesota, Bell became a focal point of Purdue's passing attack under almost three different quarterbacks. The former Warren Central standout broke 1,000 yards receiving in two out of his three seasons as a Boilermaker, catching 21 touchdowns and 232 receptions for a total of almost 3,000 yards.
“In a clutch situation, if you need to make a play, he’s going to get it done.” Brohm said during media days.
Bell's sheer will to grab any pass that came his way helped him become the fifth-leading receiver in Purdue history in receiving yards and touchdowns.
The moves pave the way for newer star players to succeed the historical duo: junior receiver Milton Wright, the second 4-star receiver in the 2019 class, placed second on the Boilermakers this season with 57 receptions and 732 receiving yards. The Louisville native has seen his involvement grow since suiting up in West Lafayette, most notably grabbing 15 receptions and 139 yards than his previous two years combined.
“We have a ton of guys that you haven’t seen play this year," Bell said before the season. "They are going to be names to be reckoned with.”
Freshman defensive end Kydran Jenkins tied Karlaftis to lead the team with five sacks in 2021 despite having a more limited role toward the beginning of the season. Jenkins committed one year after both Karlaftis and Bell, coming in as 247Sports' 55th-ranked outside linebacker prospect and 123rd-ranked player out of the state of Georgia.