With the signing date approaching quickly, Ryan Walters had several daunting tasks in front of him.
The former Illinois defensive coordinator had to retain the high school recruits that were currently committed. At the same time, he continued recruitment all over the country, built his coaching staff from scratch, and had to search for a new quarterback from the transfer portal.
Despite being a “one man show” for his first few weeks here, Walters successfully held onto most of the recruits that committed to the previous coaching staff.
When asked how he was so successful in retaining these players, Walters replied, “Every individual is different. There are different reasons. I do think this university is world class in its education. The facilities are first class and compete with any school in the country, and coupled with what I think is the best fanbase in the Big 10. And then, obviously, getting to know the staff, getting to know me as the head coach, and what type of program I want, and getting to know the staff members: they’re egoless, they’re highly energetic individuals that know the game of football. I think all of those things attracted the guys that were already committed to stay committed.”
The next order of business for Walters was taking care of the quarterback room. With the departure of both starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and backup Austin Burton, the Boilers went searching for a proven starting quarterback.
Walters was able to redeem the quarterback room by bringing sophomore Hudson Card from Texas to West Lafayette. Walters believes that Hudson was the best quarterback in the portal.
“When you watch the tape, the ball comes out of his hand pretty effortlessly, its natural and he’s also a football player,” Walters said. “He’s not just a quarterback. He’s got the ability to extend, he plays with his legs. He’s very calm and collected and he’s got great poise, which I think is important at the quarterback position. He’s just got a calm confidence about him, comes from a great family. He’s got an older brother that he looks up to that is also athletic and used to kick his butt all the time.”
So he’s got some general toughness there. And then we turned on the tape and watched him while he was in the game at quarterback at Texas, and he had a lot of success.
“So I think with what Graham (Harrell) wants to do, philosophically, we’ll put him in positions to succeed and heighten it in emphasizing strikes. Obviously, he’s got to go compete and win the job this spring, but we’re excited that he’s here.”
As far as what he looks for in a recruit, and how he personally evaluates potential players, Walters has to see it to believe it. His approach relies on his own expertise and what he can evaluate instead of focusing on stats and number of stars.
“I’m a guy that’s really big into the evaluation process,” he said. “Obviously the rankings and number of stars and all that kind of stuff. It can be attractive on paper, but I also trust my own eyes and my own evaluation and our staff’s evaluation.”
Walters also values players’ integrity and has been very adamant about what he cares about in a football player. Walters said he wants a team of people that love the game of football.
“I think everybody is like-minded. We try to identify and sign guys that love football for football, not for Twitter likes or Instagram followers,” Walters said. “These guys, they love ball. The guys that we have already enrolled, they’ve hit the ground running with workouts, they’re doing overtime with workouts, working on their craft, in the indoor, by themselves, and so I think we have the right kind of guys to makeup the locker room and maintain and enhance the chemistry there.”
Walters recognizes that it is a player’s world now more than ever. The world of college football is constantly changing and evolving with the transfer portal offering athletes a way out of bench-riding, and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) offering athletes money along with their newfound fame. A coach that understands these systems is crucial for the success of any college football team in this day and age.
When asked about these NIL deals, Walters said, “When does it not come up in recruiting? That is the reality of where we are. It’s not something that I’ve run away from or been shy about. It is the status quo now in college football. So we think we’ve got a good plan in place there. That can lead to sustained success.
“I’m excited. I’m not scared of NIL. I think some people will look at it as a challenge. I look at it as an opportunity.”
Understanding the game of football as it is today, Walters has taken it upon himself to utilize his strengths and understanding with recruiting especially.
“I should be the hardest working recruiter in the building,” he said. “I’ve got to maintain a relationship with everybody on both sides of the ball. At every position, I’ve gotta get to know the families and want them to know who they’re sending their son to go play for. So my involvement is obviously a higher rate than it was as a coordinator because I was just focusing on the defense right? So now it’s in its totality, as the head guy. I’m spending more time recruiting.”
Walters understands the game of college football as it is today. He is one of the youngest head coaches in the FBS, and had to move up the ranks very quickly to secure the job at only 36 years old. The Fighting Illini had the Power Five’s best defense in terms of EPA per play allowed last season. Walters was named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year and On3 Coordinator of the Year, and has received praise for his recruitment and connection with the players as well.
As far as his future plans, Walters is excited for the recruiting season to be over and spend more time making connections with the players.
“I’m still getting to know the guys in the locker room,” he said. “I tried to get down and watch workouts as much as possible with the recruiting calendar. We’ve been out of town. It is good to be back and grounded and we have a team meeting on Saturday and I can’t wait. It’ll be fun to get to know the guys in the locker room and on a more personal level.”