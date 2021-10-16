They did it.
Just as they had done against the then No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes three years prior, Purdue stunned the Big Ten and college football world by taking down one of the nation's elite, 24-7 Saturday afternoon at No. 2 Iowa.
Every heroic reception, tackle for loss and interception seemed to be a recreation of the historic upset against a team with nine selections in the 2019 NFL draft, minus the roar of the packed Ross-Ade crowd. Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell played just as then-senior David Blough had against the Buckeyes, while junior receiver David Bell served as the team's Rondale Moore. The pair combined for a huge chunk of Purdue's offensive production. O'Connell threw two touchdowns and rushed for one, while Bell caught another in the second half.
Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) started its homecoming weekend with a parade that featured a massive gathering of Hawkeye alumni, fans and students alike, who watched as a line of vehicles paraded down the Iowa City streets in anticipation for what they hoped to be a routine matchup against an unranked opponent.
What the eyes of a sold-out Kinnick Stadium and the millions of Big Ten football fans who tuned in to watch the potential spectacle witnessed afterward was something much different.
Highlighted by explosive plays from the defensive line and an experienced core of starting receivers, the Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) inflicted gut-punch plays against a team vaunted as a goliath on defense. The Hawkeyes ranked seventh in total yards per game at 274 and opposing touchdowns at 9 before their matchup with the Boilermakers, according to the NCAA.
Bell continued to bolster his NFL-level receiver reputation with another dominant performance against the Hawkeye secondary. For the third year in a row, the receiver caught for more than 100 yards against the Hawkeyes, reaching the triple-digit mark with three minutes left in the first half.
He managed to turn a short third-down dump off pass into a 60-yard gain, turning on the jets to move past three Iowa backs before being taken down close to the red zone.
The junior would finish the game with 240 receiving yards on 11 receptions, breaking the Kinnick Stadium receiving record while gaining the second most receiving yards in a single game by any Purdue player, said Gold and Black editor Tom Dienhart.
Iowa's offensive line, a top-ranked Pro Football Focus unit for two consecutive years, couldn't hold on and provide Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras with enough room or time to find Hawkeye playmakers downfield. Even when a drive was gifted to them after a touchdown-turned-fumble from junior receiver Milton Wright, the Boilermaker defensive line pushed back the Hawkeye offense deep in their own territory with two consecutive sacks.
The immense pressure on the line allowed for Jalen Graham to instill a "No Flight Zone" of his own and have a career-defining game in the backfield. He picked off Petras twice to provide two crucial possessions for the Boilermakers. Purdue had just two takeaways on the entire season, a point Purdue's defensive coordinators had mentioned becoming a big focus at the beginning of the season.
Purdue's improved defense kept a stranglehold on the Hawkeye offense throughout the entirety of the second half, allowing 271 yards of total offense, 196 of them being passing yards.
Head coach Jeff Brohm found ways to succeed with three options at quarterback, continuously switching up seniors Aidan O'Connell and Austin Burton with junior Jack Plummer. While Plummer and Burton were mostly used for running situations, with both quarterbacks combining for three passing attempts, O'Connell showed veteran leadership when the Boilermakers needed it the most by completing 30 of his 40 passing attempts, one for a touchdown.
Purdue has had a history of being "giant killers" as an unranked team, earning its ninth win against top-2 teams all time when unranked in today's match, twice as many as any other school all time. The most recent top-2 win as an unranked team outside of the Jeff Brohm era was in 1974, when the Boilermakers blew out the then-No. 2 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 31-20 win, according to Saturday Tradition.
The Big Ten had five teams in the top-10 of the Associated Press rankings — the other four of those teams took up the No. 6, 7, 8 and 10 spots. The Boilermakers now find themselves tied with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten West, while all four of the Big Ten's top-10 teams will likely be represented by the Big Ten East.
The Boilermakers will hope to continue their winning ways in a grueling second half of Big Ten play against the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Ross-Ade Stadium, a game that will serve as the "Hammer Down Cancer" game and the Family Day game. Fans can tune in on the Big Ten Network.