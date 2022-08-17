Senior tight end Payne Durham is known for many things: the electric, game-winning touchdown in the Music City Bowl, his dance moves, his leadership in the locker room and most recently, a dramatic hair change.
Durham displayed a newly shaved head to the Purdue sports world at practice on Aug. 3 when Purdue football posted a picture of his bright and shiny head to its Instagram.
He cut his curly-haired mullet into a clean, trimmed haircut for Big Ten Media Day on July 27 and sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s wedding on July 30 and chopped it all off days later for fall practice.
The photo of Durham’s new look got notable interaction on social media. Durham commented “sorry mom” under the photo on Instagram, noting his mom was not a fan of the change.
Durham adopted the mustache and shaved-head look along with offensive linemen Gus Hartwig, Eric Miller and Jared Bycznski as a morale boost during camp, he said. Hartwig was the first to do it and “convinced” the others to follow.
“(It’s) kind of something to keep the boys going,” Durham said. “Camp’s a long grind and it’s something we can all, when we’re off the practice field, laugh about.”
O’Connell made the group wait until after his wedding to make the change, Durham said. Durham said he didn’t try to convince O’Connell to join the group because he didn’t want O’Connell’s wife, Purdue volleyball alumna Jael Johnson, to get mad at him.
O’Connell said that Durham was one of the best dancers at the wedding.
“There was some fun on the dance floor for sure,” Durham said. “That’s what I’ll say about that. I pray there’s no videos, but there was some fun being had out on the dance floor.”
Changing hairstyles for sports isn’t a new thing for Durham, who sported a mullet when he played lacrosse during high school.
“That’s a long running history with lacrosse, having lettuce come out the back of the helmet,” Durham said. “That’s just kind of a lax bro thing. I don’t know (if it still is) anymore, but back in the day, people wanted the long flowy curly hair out the back of the helmet. So I definitely participated in that.”
Durham didn’t even play high school football until his senior year at Peachtree Ridge, and may not have if not for a new coach’s 3-pointers.
“I played football as a kid, but once I got to high school, I never really wanted to,” Durham said. “I thought I was gonna play lacrosse in college. (The new high school football coach) talked to me at a pep rally. He made me a deal that if he made some 3-point shots with a basketball, I’d come out and at least try a summer workout.
“So of course he made them all, and I went out and never really looked back.”
Durham said he had offers to play lacrosse in college, however he received full-ride scholarships for football, making the decision “pretty easy.” He hasn’t played on a lacrosse team in college, but he said he still takes the sticks out occasionally to toss the ball around with his freshman year roommate.
The transition between the sports was “a little weird,” he said.
“The body movement and the physicality of the two sports are different,” Durham said. “But there’s also some similarities — change of direction and creating space from people – that transferred well. I would like to think that I’m a football player now. I’ve made the switch, but at first, it was tough.”
One year of high school football meant a lack of time and tape for recruitment. Durham said he went through lacrosse recruiting so he had a brief idea of what to expect.
“Purdue was actually the first school to come and talk to me in-person. I went on some other visits,” he said. “Purdue was my last visit, (I) came here (and) fell in love with the place, fell in love with the community, trusted (head) coach (Jeff) Brohm’s vision for where the program was heading and fell in love with it. So I committed there that weekend.”
Durham was part of Brohm’s first recruiting class at Purdue in 2017, along with O’Connell and Eric Miller.
“The growth of this place has been amazing,” Durham said. “Outside of football, I would say the school’s grown. I’d say the community’s grown, the athletic department has grown and it’s all been amazing to watch. The football program’s obviously growing and I think Coach Brohm is leading us in the right direction doing that, so it’s awesome.
“I was always taught as a kid to leave a place better than you found it and hopefully we’re taking those steps in the right direction.”
When given the choice of which Georgia-based chain he would bring to West Lafayette, Durham, who grew up in Suwanee, Georgia, answered Waffle House without hesitation.
Durham said Zaxby’s is a close second to Waffle House, but that his choice for best fried chicken goes to Raising Cane’s.
“I might get in trouble for saying this, but I think Cane’s (has the best fried chicken,)” Durham said. “But I think Cane’s and then Zaxby’s. But it’s really close. I think Zaxby’s has better variety. Canes is kind of ‘you get what you get.’ But I do think overall that Cane’s chicken is better.”
Durham also pointed to Quiktrip and Publix, as other stores he misses. Durham said he keeps his go-to publix order simple, a turkey sandwich with cheese.
Durham said he was a huge fan of the Atlanta Hawks, especially during their standout 2016 season that featured Al Horford, Kyle Korver, Jeff Teague and Paul Millsap.
Currently, he said he watches more San Antonio Spurs games because his high school friend, Devin Vassell, plays for them.
Durham said he also grew up a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. Ironic, considering one of his greatest highlights came against the team.
“One of my youth coaches played at Tennessee, and he used to take us to his anniversary games and stuff like that and reunions,” Durham said. “So I mean, I met Peyton Manning through that, and I kind of liked going up to Knoxville as a kid, and it was cool to hate Georgia. Because all my buddies liked Georgia, so it was kind of fun to root against them. But yeah, once I got here, (there was) no more love for Tennessee obviously.”
Durham said he got a lot of messages from old friends after his highlight play.
“Well all (my) Georgia-fan friends were happy,” Durham said. “But the people that knew my childhood and how much I liked my Volunteers, I got into a little bit of trouble for that.”