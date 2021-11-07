After its 40-29 upset win over then-No. 3 Michigan State on Saturday, the Purdue football team was not ranked in Top 25 polls released on Sunday.
Purdue (6-3, 4-2) was briefly ranked the week of Oct. 17 after its win at then-No. 2 Iowa. Purdue lost the next game after breaking into the Top 25 at home to then-unranked Wisconsin (now at No. 20).
In Sunday's AP poll, Purdue received 174 points making it to the top of the teams receiving points, but not being ranked. However, 41 of the 63 voters in the weekly poll had Purdue in the Top 25.
Dave Reardon, of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, put Purdue at No. 15, the highest among the voters. Two other media members put the Boilers at No. 16 – Adam Zucker, of CBS Sports Network, and Ethan Joyce, of Winston-Salem (NC) Journal.
A trio – Garland Gillen, of WVUE-TV in New Orleans, Nathan Baird, formerly of the Lafayette Journal and Courier now at Cleveland.com, and Rece Davis, of ESPN, have Purdue at No. 17. Five more pollsters have the Boilers at No. 20 or higher and 28 had it ranked somewhere between No. 21 and No. 25. And 22 pollsters did rank Purdue at all.
One media member – Jack Ebling of WSYM of Lansing, Michigan who has Michigan State in his coverage area – put Purdue as No. 20.
Some media members who participate in each week’s rankings have said over Twitter they voted for Purdue to be among the Top 25.
Kellis Robinett, of the Wichita (Kansas) Eagle put Purdue at No. 19 this week.
"Purdue is an interesting football team," he wrote. "The Boilermakers have one of the more hot-and-cold resumes I have ever seen at this point in the season. On the hot side, they have very impressive victories over Iowa and Michigan State to go along with solid wins over Oregon State and Nebraska. On the cold side, they have a head-scratching loss to Minnesota and a pair of non-competitive defeats against Notre Dame and Wisconsin."
Johnny McGonigal, of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, voted the Boilermakers at No. 25. He wrote, “the Spartans fell victim to stud wide receiver David Bill and the Purdue upset machine.”
Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, who does not vote in the poll, probably had the most interesting Tweet about Purdue.
"Bad news for Ohio State," he posted on Twitter. "Purdue remains unranked going into next week's game."
Perhaps the Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0) can take solace – they are just outside the Top 5 at No. 6 this week.
Purdue has 2 wins this season vs Top 5 ranked opponents 😳They have 17 wins as an unranked team vs Top 5 opponents which is the MOST all-time! pic.twitter.com/ngJBKnXtQ1— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 7, 2021
Purdue has 17 wins against Top 5 ranked teams when the Boilermakers are unranked.