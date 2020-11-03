Junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell isn’t letting his rise in status throw off his focus.
O’Connell joined Purdue’s roster as a walk-on in 2017. He did not play during the 2017 or 2018 seasons. O’Connell earned a scholarship before the start of the 2019 season, and when then-redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer broke his ankle during the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Nov. 2, O’Connell filled in.
During the game’s final minutes, O’Connell led a game-winning drive, completing six of seven passes for 62 yards. Following Nebraska, O’Connell made his first career start against Northwestern, only about 20 miles from his hometown of Long Grove, Illinois.
O’Connell ended the 2019 season having appeared in six games with three starts. He completed 103 of 164 passes for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns.
“(Head coach Jeff Brohm) and the staff demand excellence out of the quarterback position. That’s really how it should be,” O’Connell said.
Competing with Plummer and junior transfer Austin Burton this season, O’Connell earned the start as quarterback for Purdue’s season-opening win against Iowa on Oct. 24. He completed 31 of 50 passes for 282 yards and connected with sophomore wide receiver David Bell for three touchdowns.
“A clutch player. Some players crumble under pressure, but I think he enjoys it and thrives under it,” Bell said of O’Connell after the game.
Quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, who acted as head coach against Iowa, spoke highly of O’Connell’s character.
“He’s just a resilient guy that has a great mindset about him,” Brohm said.
During Purdue’s 31-24 win against Illinois on Saturday, O’Connell completed 29 of 36 passes for 376 yards. The effort put him over 600 yards passing for his career. He’s won four games and lost two as a starter.
Despite going from a walk-on in 2017 to a starter this season, O’Connell remained humble when he found out he was going to be the No. 1 quarterback.
“I understand it’s a cut-throat business, and if you don’t perform, your spot will be taken. So I just didn’t really look too far into it,” O’Connell said about receiving the news he’d lead the Boilers.
O’Connell said he has become more vocal as a team leader, though he als said he hopes to be seen as someone who leads primarily by example.
“(I’m) really not trying to change who I am, just stay true to myself and keep trying to work hard and win the respect of my teammates,” O’Connell said.
A rise in COVID-19 cases among University of Wisconsin athletes could mean the postponement of Purdue’s game against the Badgers. O’Connell said he doesn’t want to look too far ahead.
“We’re really just trying to take it one game at a time, this season more than ever,” O’Connell said. “Nothing’s guaranteed.”