The first thing you notice about Purdue junior running back Zander Horvath is his size.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, the Mishawaka, Indiana, native looks more like a hard-hitting linebacker or a blocking fullback than an agile, downfield runner. Horvath can be all those things and more.
He showed flashes of this ability in his time at Marian High School, where he played on both sides of the ball and amassed 2,498 total yards on offense in his senior campaign, breaking every school rushing record along the way.
That mix of bruising physicality and downfield speed has aided Horvath in his climb up the running back depth chart since he arrived on campus as a walk-on in 2017. The climb has been slow but steady: a redshirt freshman year, an appearance in every game in 2018, and an expanded role as a blocker and short-yardage back as a redshirt sophomore last season, which culminated in a breakout performance against Indiana University in the season finale.
Against the rival Hoosiers, Horvath galloped for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay credited Horvath’s growth as a ball carrier to the work that he puts in, week in and week out.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a kid work as hard as him,” Barclay said. “He takes everything personal, he really does, and he’s proactive in his own development.”
This season, with starting sophomore running back King Doerue missing the first two games with a hamstring injury, Horvath has taken the reins of the Boilermaker backfield and flourished.
He has led the team in rushing yards in wins against the University of Iowa and the University of Illinois; he’s also the only running back that has been given a handoff. The statistic speaks to Purdue’s relative lack of depth in the backfield with Doerue out, but also proves just how vital Horvath has been to the offense’s roaring start.
Though he struggled with ball security against Illinois, fumbling twice, Horvath’s ability to make the right initial cut out of the backfield and then outrace linebackers to the first-down marker has opened up the play-action option for the Boilermaker offense. He’s also proven to be a consistent emergency option for junior quarterback Aiden O’Connell in the passing game, as he showed against the Illini when he snuck into the flat on several plays and caught six passes for 50 yards.
O’Connell, Horvath’s freshman-year roommate, said Horvath is a dynamic runner whose presence on the field boosts the offense.
“I just have all the confidence in the world (in him)”, O’Connell said. “He’s a tough runner and he’s very athletic.”
Horvath flashed that athleticism in the Iowa game, hurdling a Hawkeye defender on a 33-yard run that immediately went viral on college football Twitter. While the move was an impressive display of Horvath’s vertical leap, he was able to make that hurdle only because just a moment before, he powered through the outstretched hands of an Iowa defensive lineman.
Horvath cites his ability to break through tackles and get into the open field as his biggest strength.
“Just not getting tackled by that first man when I’m running the ball has been very beneficial (in) getting us yards,” Horvath said.
As for the hurdle, sophomore tight end Payne Durham wasn’t surprised at all.
“Social media went crazy, but that’s something I see every day,” Durham said. “He’s done it a couple times in scrimmages.”