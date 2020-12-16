Purdue Football received all 14 national letters of intent from its 2021 signing class.
The 2021 class follows up two straight top-40 recruiting classes under head coach Jeff Brohm, who went as high as 25th in 2019. The current class sits at 71st in the nation and 13th in the Big Ten. The drop in ranking and size is most likely due to recruiting challenges presented by the pandemic and roster size restrictions created by the NCAA's eligibility waiver per previous statements by Brohm.
"I am really excited about this recruiting class! We were very selective in who we signed and focused on quality over just quantity. We also have left plenty of room to add players throughout the spring and summer, whether they be high school prospects or transfers," Brohm said in a Wednesday evening statement.
"As we have demonstrated over the past several years, all of our signees will be given the opportunity to get on the field early, and we have a proven track record of our freshmen and newcomers excelling at a high level. This group of signees will have an immediate impact on our program.
"I want to thank our coaches and recruiting staff for their efforts in making this class a reality, and I especially want to thank all of our recruits and their families for their patience and flexibility as we all had to adapt and adjust to the challenges that have been facing us all. We look forward to this group arriving on campus and can't wait to get to work."
Among the 2021 commitments is Jah'von Grigsby, a consensus three-star safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The two-sport athlete led the Scotlandville Hornets to a 6-1 record and the No. 24 rank in Louisiana's 5A District Four Conference according to MaxPreps, gaining 66 tackles while recovering four fumbles and picking off two passes.
Local four-star linebacker Yanni Karlaftis was one of two players to commit to Purdue on National Signing Day. Karlaftis, the brother of defensive end George Karlaftis, will be the highest ranked recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.
The other day-of commitment was Marcus Mbow, a three star offensive lineman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mbow had originally committed to Arizona State University before changing his mind in late October. After receiving several more offers, he reportedly chose Purdue after creating several connections with the coaching staff. He also played basketball for Wauwatosa East, playing Power Forward and Center during his time with the Red Raiders.
#Blessed!! Appreciate everyone that has helped me in my story! pic.twitter.com/vrjuODV7dL— Marcus Mbow (@MarcusMbow) December 16, 2020
Among the 14 recruits are four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, three linebackers, two defensive backs and one defensive linemen, as well as athlete Ja'Quez Cross.
The Boilers end the day with an average recruiting ranking of 0.8514 according to the 247Sports composite ranking.