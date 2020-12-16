Yanni Karlaftis, perhaps the highest rated high school player in Purdue's 2020 football recruiting sights, announced Wednesday evening he will join campus in the spring.
Karlaftis, a linebacker from West Lafayette High School, will join his older brother, George, on the field this fall. The elder brother is a defensive end. He has a ranking of 0.9086 in the 247 sports composite rankings, making him the third highest ranked recruit coming out of the state of Indiana.
Yanni Karlaftis is a 6-foot-3 linebacker, who also played some running back and tight end in high school. He selected Purdue from many other prominent programs including Wisconsin, California, Oregon, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.
Karlaftis stood out as a leader on West Lafayette's defense, leading the Red Devils to an 8-2 record and the No.62 ranking in the state of Indiana according to the MaxPreps rankings. He recorded 79 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and two interceptions in his junior high school season.
247 Sports rates Karlaftis as the third best player in Indiana and No. 260 nationally. Likewise, Rivals.com rates him No. 3 in the state, but No. 186 nationally. He is Purdue's only four-star in the class as of yet, and looks likely to remain the only one.
With this commitment, Purdue now has five of the top 20 recruits in the state of Indiana, a list which includes wide receiver Preston Terrell (15th) and Mooresville offensive line duo Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter (17th) and Zach Richards (19th).
The Boilermakers' recruiting class is ranked 71st in the country and 13th in the Big Ten.