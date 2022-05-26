Kickoff times have been released for Purdue Football's first six games of the season.
The Sept. 1, a Thursday night, game at home against Penn State has been set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.
Update your 📅Kickoff times for 6️⃣ games this fall! Which game are you most excited about?#LetsPlayFootball | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/Wp5X5x72Qz— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 26, 2022
The Boilermakers' second game of the season, Sept. 10, against Indiana State has been set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network
Purdue's first away game, Sept. 17, against Syracuse will begin at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
Homecoming, Sept. 24, against Florida Atlantic will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
The Boilermakers will travel to Minnesota to face the Golden Gophers on Oct. 1. The game will begin at noon.
Purdue will look to beat Wisconsin for the first time since 2003 at Camp Randall. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22.