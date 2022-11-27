For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win.
Except for the quarterback.
Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a gray beanie pulled low over his brow, and a Gatorade towel held up to his face wiping tears from his face.
O’Connell’s oldest brother, Sean, died days before the game.
“Sean was not only one of Purdue Football’s biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend,” O’Connell said in a Purdue Athletics social media post. “He lit up every room we walked in, and all who knew him can testify to his contagious joy.
“We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
O’Connell threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns against the Hoosiers Saturday.
“For him to go through that and still be able to play in a really important football game and help us win showed his teammates what faith is all about,” head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. “We have the utmost admiration for Aidan and his family."
O’Connell didn’t participate in the press conference.