Fresh off a dominant four-turnover game against Nebraska, the Purdue football team’s defense has one of the toughest challenges of the year ahead of it: stopping No. 5 Michigan State and its Heisman-candidate running back Kenneth Walker III.
Walker isn’t just any normal running back. Bleacher Report journalist David Kenyon ranks him as the second-best Heisman trophy candidate of the season. He tallied 197 yards and five touchdowns in an intense 37-33 victory over then-No. 6 ranked Michigan on Saturday, which propelled the Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) to No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season.
On the season, Walker leads the NCAA in rushing, tallying over 1,000 yards on the ground on top of 14 touchdowns.
“He really got it all as a back,” sophomore safety Marvin Grant said. “He’s got the explosiveness, the balance, speed, and he can lower the shoulder when he needs to. He really has it all.”
Grant also said Walker was similar to Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi but “just a little bit more explosive.”
Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) during their Oct. 23 game.
While Walker’s numbers seem intimidating, fifth year linebacker Kieren Douglas isn’t fazed by his aura.
“We think we are capable of stopping anyone in the country,” he said.
To game plan against the Spartans, the team studies film every day. When focusing on stopping Walker, they locked in on his games vs. Nebraska and Indiana, Grant said. The Cornhuskers bottled him up for only 61 yards, his lowest total of the season.
To stop Walker, the defense has to stay disciplined and set “firm, hard edges.” They can’t give him space on the perimeter to use his elite speed, and will need to “physically bottle him up,” as Douglas puts it.
By setting a hard edge, Walker will be forced to cut back inside, right into the teeth of the defense pursuing to tackle him.
“If we stop the run then we pretty much get them out of their game plan,” Grant said.
Aside from getting the chance to play a Heisman candidate, Grant is also excited to play some of his friends on the Spartans.
“I got a lot of guys on that team,” he said. “This means a lot for me and a couple other guys on the team from Michigan.”