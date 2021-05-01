One of Purdue's most recent underdog stories begins its next chapter in the highest league in football.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes has been selected by the Detroit Lions with the 113th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It is the highest the Lions have selected a Purdue linebacker since Cliff Avril in 2008.
Barnes becomes the sixth-ever Purdue linebacker to play for the Detroit Lions.
He becomes the second Purdue player to be selected in this year's draft, after wideout Rondale Moore was taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round.
Barnes showed he could be an intelligent and versatile player during his time at Holy Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky. While he gained 1,567 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in his senior year as a running back, he ultimately found his niche on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. He racked up 126 tackles, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his final year at Holy Cross.
Despite a dominant high-school performance, he had just one Power Five and two total offers coming out of Holy Cross, one from Toledo and one from Purdue.
Barnes joined Purdue's football program as a consensus two-star recruit out of Louisville in 2017. He was ranked as the 2,697th overall player, 122nd linebacker and 21st player out of the state of Kentucky in the 2017 high school football class, according to 247Sports.
In his first year, he was tasked with matching the production of future NFL linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley, who was drafted the year after, and Markus Bailey.
Though a young Barnes didn't immediately make an impact in a new era under recently hired head coach Jeff Brohm, he contributed heavily on special teams and in the snaps he did play on defense. He ended the year with 17 total tackles and a forced fumble.
After playing in a multitude of spots on the field, including a year as a defensive end in then-defensive coordinator Nick Holt's system, Barnes ended a decorated career with 159 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 39 career games.
The hybrid linebacker impressed scouts and shot up mock drafts at Purdue's Pro Day with a 4.58 40-yard dash and 29 bench press reps. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein saw Barnes as a suitable backup player during his pre-draft evaluation.
Barnes will be playing under a revamped coaching staff after the firing of former head coach Matt Patricia on Nov. 28. Head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn hope to bring new life to a team that ranked 32nd in the league in yards allowed (6,716), 32nd in yards per play (6.3) 31st in takeaways (12) according to Pro Football Reference. Barnes will have to continue to find ways to stand out in a young and up-and-coming Detroit linebacker unit, with the average age of the Lions linebackers being 26 years old.