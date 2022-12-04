The Boilermakers will finish their season in Orlando, Florida.
Purdue (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) will play No. 11 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) will play each other in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
The Jan. 2 meeting of the two teams will be the first matchup between the two in program history.
Both teams will be coming off losses in their conference championship games, with Purdue losing 43-22 to No. 2 Michigan and LSU losing 50-30 to No. 1 Georgia.
It’s the second bowl game for Purdue in back to back years and the fourth bowl game under head coach Jeff Brohm.
“You always strive to get to postseason play,” Brohm said after Purdue defeated Illinois to clinch bowl eligibility. “It takes tough-minded people to grind through, let (the losses) hurt a little at first but get your confidence back, and go out there and compete. I’m really proud of our team to get to a bowl.”
The Boilers will be looking for their second consecutive nine-win season since 1998.
The last time Purdue competed in the Citrus Bowl was in 2004, when it lost to Georgia 34-27 in overtime.
The Citrus Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ABC.